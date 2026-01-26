Jonathan Kuminga may have played his last game with Warriors after latest update

After 16-straight DNPs, Jonathan Kuminga's re-emergence in the Golden State Warriors rotation was cut short when the young forward limped off the floor during the second-quarter of Thursday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors announced on Sunday that Kuminga has a bone bruise in his left knee that has no exact timeline right now, meaning there's a good chance the 23-year-old has officially played his last game with the franchise as the trade deadline approaches.

Jonathan Kuminga may have played his last game with the Warriors

An evaluation date could be determined in the coming days, but even then there's no guarantee Kuminga will be made available before February 5. Perhaps this injury is enough of a warning sign to player and franchise to limit Kuminga from playing before then, just in case something more significant takes place that impacts potential trade conversations.

It looked for a long time that Kuminga's less than 10 minutes of action against the Phoenix Suns on December 18 was going to his final time on the floor with Golden State. Yet after Jimmy Butler's season-ending knee injury on Monday against the Miami Heat, an unforeseen opportunity presented itself for the former seventh overall pick.

Jonathan Kuminga injury update: pic.twitter.com/sUn7VcOMka — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 25, 2026

Despite an 18-point loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Kuminga was one of the major storylines with 20 points in the second-half which included some patented downhill drives and attacks towards the rim.

The same was taking place on Thursday prior the injury, with Kuminga coming off the bench and going a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line for 10 points in less than 10 minutes.

While Kuminga was set for a prominent return to the rotation, his trade request is still very much in play after becoming eligible to be moved on February 5. There remains a strong chance Kuminga is dealt before the deadline, though the injury to Butler does add a complicated wrinkle that brings a world in which his young teammate stunningly remains.

Unless the Warriors can find a miracle trade -- one that might have to include Butler -- in the next 10 days, it's reasonable to expect that this season is over in terms of trying to win a championship. Instead, Golden State could use the next few months to give Kuminga a significant role that builds his trade value.

The relationship between Kuminga and the franchise may be too far gone though, and therefore a strong possibility remains that we've seen the last of him in a Warrior jersey after this injury update.