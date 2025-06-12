Jonathan Kuminga's next contract becomes crystal clear in major Warriors risk

Jonathan Kuminga's future is becoming clearer as the young forward prepares for restricted free agency, with all signs pointing to the 22-year-old remaining with the Golden State Warriors going forward.

The CBA restrictions on sign-and-trade scenarios make its difficult to execute a deal the Warriors would find as fair value, meaning the two parties may reunite out of convenience more so than a completely desirable situation.

The numbers on Kuminga's new contract is also becoming crystal clear, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic and Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard providing an important update on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast.

Jonathan Kuminga could get a Jalen Green-type contract with the Warriors

After reportedly turning down a five-year, $150 million with the Warriors before the season, it appears Kuminga will have to accept a shorter term deal in line with what fellow 2021 lottery pick Jalen Green signed in October.

“I know the Jalen Green contract's been bounced around as at least part of structure. Now, that's like, I think it started around 30 and it's three years and it's a player option on the third year," Slater said on the podcast.

Kawakami added that he's projecting a two plus one for Kuminga if he comes back, stating that it could be "three for $75 (million)". Green signed a three-year, $105.5 million deal just before the extension deadline, with a $36 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

There's an irony in the potential similarities between Green and Kuminga's contracts, with both having played together for the G League Ignite before being taken with the No. 2 and No. 7 overall picks respectively in the 2021 Draft.

There's still inherent risk with Golden State giving Kuminga a $25-30 million per year contract, but perhaps that would be slightly less so on a two plus one rather than a guaranteed four-year deal at over $100 million.

Green's deal doesn't look great after what he did during the playoffs against the Warriors, having averaged 13.3 points on 37.2% shooting from the floor and 29.5% from 3-point range across the seven-game first-round series.

Interestingly, a two-year guaranteed deal for Kuminga would line him up with the same legnth of contract as Warrior veterans Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Of course, Kuminga's role alongside those three players will be fascinating if he comes back, but Steve Kerr will have little choice but to grant the former seventh overall pick significant playing time given the expected $25+ million per year contract.