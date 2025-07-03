Jonathan Kuminga's next team is now obvious if surging Warriors rumors prove true

The Sacramento Kings. That's the team reportedly after Jonathan Kuminga in a big way as the Golden State Warriors work on a resolution for their young forward as a restricted free agent.

According to Matt George of ABC10 in Sacramento, "the Kings are very engaged on the Jonathan Kuminga front" as we near the end of day three of free agency where the Warriors are yet to make a single move.

Jonathan Kuminga could be about make his way to the Kings

There's now all sorts of rumors floating about in regard to what a Kuminga sign-and-trade would look like for both parties. It was reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line earlier on Wednesday that the Kings would be willing to include dynamic guard Malik Monk, but that nothing substantial had materialized with the Warriors.

That's been reiterated by George who says Monk wouldn't be included in a deal, but that only leaves more intrigue on what Golden State could possibly be getting back. For starters, the base-year compensation rule makes it impossible for the Warriors to take back Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan unless they were packaging other players with Kuminga.

There's no doubt that there is one player on the mind of Warrior fans...Keegan Murray. Acquiring the 6'8" sharpshooter would be a dream outcome for Golden State in this scenario. While Murray may not necessarily have the upside of Kuminga, he'd be a far better fit around the current veteran core given his shooting ability. Plus at 24-years-old, Murray could be a long-term piece for the Warriors and allow them to retain some youth as Kuminga walks out the door.

However, the idea of acquiring Murray may just be a dream rather than actual possibility, with George pouring cold water on the thought of a Kuminga-Murray swap which would actually work financially.

Side note:



Disregard anything you are seeing about Keegan Murray being part of a Kuminga deal.



Sacramento is going to be on the hook for whatever contract Kuminga signs. Why in the world would they give the Warriors a core piece for the right to pay Kuminga?



Silly talk. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) July 3, 2025

George has also reported that Sacramento is trying to use young guard Devin Carter, former Warrior Dario Saric and draft compensation in a deal for Kuminga. Unless that draft compensation is significant and would allow Golden State to make another subsequent move, it's hard to see them accepting that given how poorly the Saric experienced ended the first time just over 12 months ago.

It appears like there's still plenty to play out on the Kuminga front, though based on recent reporting and constant speculation, it seems like the Kings are growing in likelihood as an obvious destination for the former seventh overall pick.