Jonathan Kuminga nightmare will gift Warriors one incredible trade silver lining

The Golden State Warriors continue to be in a free agency stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga, making the potential of the young forward accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer more likely by the day.

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points on Thursday, Kuminga is prepared to accept the qualifying offer if the Warriors don’t move on their present offer of two years and $45 million with a second year team option.

Having Kuminga on the qualifying offer would be a nightmare for Golden State given it would all but seal his departure with no return as an unrestricted free agent next offseason. However, it would also bring one major silver lining that the front office (and the fanbase) could at least look forward to.

Warriors can use their trade exception if Kuminga signs qualifying offer

While the Warriors prepare to offer veteran center Al Horford the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, they’ll otherwise be limited to minimum contracts if Kuminga accepts their current offer or something north of $20 million per year.

That changes should Kuminga take the qualifying offer, potentially giving Golden State access to a different roster-building tool that would otherwise be almost impossible to use if the 22-year-old is on a bigger salary.

The Warriors still have an $8.8 million trade exception to use as a result of Kyle Anderson’s departure to Miami. Having Kuminga on a bigger salary would push them so close to the second apron that the TPE would practically become meaningless, but suddenly room opens up if he takes the qualifying offer.

A TPE allows a team to acquire a player without having to give up an outgoing salary. In this case, Golden State would be able to trade for a player making $8.8 million or less just by using draft capital.

That could open up a lot avenues before the season starts or perhaps more so closer to the trade deadline. Whether it be a veteran player on the mid-level exception or a young player still on their rookie contract, there’s a number of valuable players that could become available.

If Kuminga does sign the qualifying offer, the Warriors must use the TPE to ensure they gain something out of what would still be a disaster. It would still be preferable for franchise and player to agree to a new contract that satisfies Kuminga, while also giving Golden State the flexibility to trade him in January or February if things go awry.