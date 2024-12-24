Although the Golden State Warriors lost 111-105 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, young forward Jonathan Kuminga delivered one of his best games of the season.

Through 30 minutes Kuminga led the team in scoring with 26 points, also posting eight rebounds and four assists. This marks only the eighth time this season he's had more than 20 points, and on another off night for Stephen Curry, it was Kuminga who stepped up for the offense in a major way.

Jonathan Kuminga responded to Steve Kerr's comments

Kuminga hasn't been the only wildcard within the seemingly ever-changing Warriors rotation, with Brandin Podziemski, Kevon Looney, Lindy Waters III and Trayce Jackson-Davis all having oscillated in and out of the starting lineup.

After a strong stretch of play in early December, Kuminga looked like he was slotted to take on the starting power forward spot, even pushing franchise legend Draymond Green back to the bench momentarily. His defensive capabilities seemed to be a fit beside Green in a small-ball lineup, and his ability to attack the rim, the most integral piece of his offensive game, was finally working for the Warriors.

However, after a pair of sloppy games in Memphis and Minnesota, Steve Kerr made the decision to retain Kuminga in a bench role despite the earlier good form. The head coach's comments regarding the change referenced Kuminga's poor decision-making, both in his field goal attempts and playmaking.

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga: “I’m not going to stop coaching (him). The last two games, his field goal attempts, his decision making has been poor. That needs to improve.” pic.twitter.com/wPYaBPEkn9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 24, 2024

In a time of transition for the Warriors, it's clear that Kuminga is out to prove both his worth to the organization and his value on the open market. Therefore, when Kerr moved him to the bench in favor of starting Trayce Jackson-Davis at center, Kuminga certainly felt the need to respond accordingly.

While he wasn't overly active at the perimeter, going 2-of-3 on three-point attempts, he was able to get to the rim and draw fouls on multiple occasions, even with elite rim-protector Myles Turner standing in the way. He ultimately shot 9-of-16 from the field, a massive improvement over his combined 5-of-23 against Memphis and Minnesota.

Apart from an early stuffed shot and a late mishandling leading to a Warriors turnover, Kuminga also had a remarkably solid night with the ball in his hands. He passed over multiple contested shots in favor of hitting his open teammates, which helped to keep the Warriors offense moving as it struggled through stretches of the second half.

This is what Kerr wanted to see out of Kuminga, and it is indeed an encouraging sign that he was able to play more securely in a bench role. The Warriors still have a lot to figure out with this rotation, and Kuminga is certainly still in the running for a spot in the starting lineup. However, his role will be dependent on his continued ability to contribute in a team-centric manner to a Golden State offense that's still struggling to find its full identity.