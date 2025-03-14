Jonathan Kuminga return has quietly coincided with Warriors losing intriguing forward

Jonathan Kuminga is set to make his return to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings, having missed the last 31 games due to a severe ankle sprain suffered on January 4.

But while Kuminga will be active to face the Kings, there's another former top 10 pick who won't be. After eight games with the Warriors over recent weeks, Kevin Knox's second 10-day deal officially expired following Monday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors haven't retained Kevin Knox...yet

There was a thought that Golden State would secure Knox to a rest of season contract, with teams unable to sign players for more than two 10-day deals. However, that doesn't appear to have been the case yet, meaning Steve Kerr will not have the former ninth overall pick available on the bench if needed.

Knox didn't see too much rotation opportunity anyway even in Kuminga's absence, having last played for the Warriors against his former team in the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden last week. The 25-year-old forward played just over 12 minutes in that game, with his performance coming against the Charlotte Hornets on February 25 when he had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in less than 15 garbage time minutes.

Golden State may not have made a decision on Knox just yet, but the CBA rules will force them to make a signing one way or another in less than two weeks. Without Knox on a contract, the Warriors only have 13 players on the main roster which can only remain the case for a maximum of two weeks at a time and 28 total days over the course of the season.

It remains likely that the franchise does sign Knox to a rest of season contract, and that they're simply waiting until they truly have to in order to save some dollars. The seven-year NBA veteran has not returned to the G League at this stage, with Santa Cruz recording a big 145-111 victory over the Osceola Magic at Silver Spurs Arena on Wednesday.

Knox earned his opportunity thanks to some incredibly impressive G League form, having averaged 25.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on over 52% shooting from the floor and 44% from 3-point range in 12 regular season games.

A combination of size, athleticism and shooting certainly made Knox an intriguing option, but for now his future with the Warriors is in a state of limbo.