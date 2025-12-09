Jonathan Kuminga rumor confirms inevitable as Warriors near end of haunting chapter

The Golden State Warriors can't trade Jonathan Kuminga until Jan. 15, when he becomes eligible. On Tuesday, NBA insider Jake Fischer confirmed the obvious (subscription required), reporting that "league sources indicate that they will most certainly be exploring Kuminga's trade market."

Kuminga signed a two-year, $48.5 million deal with the Warriors after a long restricted free agency saga, with a $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season. He is making $22.5 million this season.

He started the season off hot as a starter, scoring in double digits in seven of his first nine games and averaging seven rebounds. Kuminga didn't start on Nov. 12 in San Antonio, a game he left early due to knee soreness. He missed the next seven games with bilateral knee tendinitis. Kuminga returned to action on Nov. 30, scoring 10 points in 19 minutes in a win over the Pelicans.

Since then, Kuminga has shot 8-of-32 (25%) from the field and 2-of-7 (28%) from deep in three games. He didn't play at all in Golden State's 123-91 win over Chicago on Sunday, although he was available to play. Steve Kerr said it was because other bench players complemented Jimmy Butler, who returned after missing two games, better.

The writing has been on the wall that the Warriors would trade Kuminga before the deadline. The start of the season had fans thinking things might be different with the forward, but it didn't take long for things to revert to the way they had been.

Warriors will explore a Jonathan Kuminga trade before deadline

Kuminga wants to be with a team where he can play a larger role, and over the summer, the Kings and Suns emerged as his top two suitors in a sign-and-trade. He believes he has the potential to be an All-Star-level player, but that won't happen in Golden State with his inconsistent play and inconsistent role.

He was in positive spirits after Sunday's game, or at least he seemed to be when he spoke with the media. Kuminga talked about how happy he was for the team's bench players, who have been playing well, and said his relationship with Kerr is good, adding that he'll continue to put in work.

Kuminga knows that a trade is likely on the horizon, so there's no need for him to speak negatively about his role. There isn't anything to say that isn't already known or hasn't already been said.

The Kuminga saga didn't fully come to an end in the offseason with his new contract, but it could sometime between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5, when the Warriors could (and should) trade him.