Jonathan Kuminga saga will crush ideal Warriors free agency target

On the same day Jeremy Sochan parted ways with the San Antonio Spurs and became an interesting free agency target, ESPN's Anthony Slater reported on the Golden State Warriors' handling of the Jonathan Kuminga saga that remains a talking point despite coming to an end last week.

That's not great timing. To have a young forward unexpectedly come onto the market is a potentially big addition for the Warriors, but their handling of another young player in Kuminga could come to crush any such idea.

Jonathan Kuminga saga could crush any hope of Jeremy Sochan signing

Sochan may be an awkward fit with Golden State given his limitations as a scorer and shooter, but his defensive versatility and ball-handling also makes him a Steve Kerr-type player who could immediately become a contributor given the team's lack of forward options.

Perhaps just as importantly, Sochan is certainly the most interesting player now available on the free agency market, with the former ninth overall pick still only 22-years-old and holding the kind of upside that most options simply don't at this point of the season.

Sochan averaged over 11 points and six rebounds on 46% shooting from the floor in his first three seasons, making him an ideal target for a team like the Warriors who could take a flier over the remaining few months of the season.

But while it may make sense for Golden State to inquire on Sochan, why would any young player willingly sign with the franchise after the entire Kuminga situation? That's particularly the case in the wake of Slater's report that only further detailed the tension within the organization from before Kuminga was even drafted, not to mention his complicated relationship with head coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors have had some developmental success, including in recent weeks with Kuminga's fellow 2021 lottery pick in Moses Moody, and third-year forward Gui Santos, both of who are carving out significant roles.

However, the development misses with Golden State are still far more notably than the draft picks they've hit on, most prominently in regard to Kuminga and former second overall pick James Wiseman.

The reality is that history suggests the Warriors can't promise Sochan the kind of role he's after, and they're also not the type of championship-contender he may be interested in joining if the fourth-year forward wants deep playoff action.

Therefore, what are Golden State really offering? There's not much appeal for a player in Sochan's position, and especially after how the entire Kuminga drama unfolded.