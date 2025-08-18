Jonathan Kuminga's self-confidence hits outrageous high Warriors fans won't believe

Jonathan Kuminga certainly believes in himself. That's exactly why his restricted free agency remains in stalemate with the Golden State Warriors, and why the $7.9 million qualifying offer is still on the table for the young forward.

Kuminga has never lacked confidence in his own game, often too his detriment given he's struggled to accept a lesser role within the Warrior system while always retaining faith in his ability to develop into a star.

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly views himself alongside Cade Cunningham

Kuminga's self-confidence stems so far that he reportedly seems himself in the same line as those also taken in the top 10 of the 2021 draft class, including the top overall selection Cade Cunningham and fourth overall pick Scottie Barnes.

“He apparently thinks he’s at the Cade Cunningham-Scottie Barnes level, where he should get that type of contract," one league source told Ron Kroichick in an article for The San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.

Comparing himself to Cunningham is quite outrageous, but also goes to prove just how much Kuminga believes that Golden State have stalled his development over the last four years.

Cunningham had an injury-interrupted second year where he played just 12 games, yet since then has developed into one of the best players in the league with his combination of size, shooting and playmaking.

The 23-year-old averaged 26.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists on 47/36/85 shooting splits last season, sensationally leading the previously lowly Detroit Pistons to the playoffs where they nearly knocked off the Conference Finalist New York Knicks in the first-round.

Cunningham was named an All-Star for the first time, was named to the All-NBA Third Team, and finished seventh in MVP voting, cementing his stature as one of the biggest stars in the league for the next decade.

Even if Kuminga sees himself as a similar level scorer, there's nothing to suggest that he could suddenly be creating for his teammates or leading an organization in a manner that Cunningham has already proven.

Cunningham and Barnes both got over $200 million guaranteed on their contracts, while the Warriors are currently offering Kuminga about a tenth of that given their two-year extension includes a team option in the second season.

You can understand why the 22-year-old is frustrated in Golden State's current offer, but he's also got to reduce his own expectations and comparisons to some degree if he ultimately wants to end up with what would still be a life-changing contract.