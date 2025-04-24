Jonathan Kuminga could be set for stunning reprieve amid Warriors health concern

With every player fully healthy and available entering the close of the regular season and into the playoffs, Steve Kerr was always going to have to make some tough decisions on the Golden State Warriors rotation.

The toughest and harshest of those fell on Jonathan Kuminga, with the talented fourth-year forward having received three-straight DNPs despite being the third-leading scorer on the Warriors over the course of the regular season.

Jonathan Kuminga could get an opportunity in Game 2

It seems like Kerr has made his decision on Kuminga after another DNP in Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, and that the only chance of a return for the 22-year-old would have to come through injury.

Well, it's not an injury but an illness that could give Kuminga a reprieve as Golden State prepare for Game 2 at Toyota Center on Wednesday night. Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski popped up on the injury report as questionable due to illness, and while he's since been confirmed as available to face the Rockets, there is still a concern on exactly how prepared he'll be to play 30-35+ minutes.

Podz remains questionable (illness) for Game 2 tonight as he goes through warmups pic.twitter.com/9hKfuNrCPo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

If Podziemski is hampered during Game 2, that could create some chaos for Kerr and the Warriors in regard to their lineups and rotation. Podziemski has been a significant part of the team's turnaround since the Jimmy Butler trade in early February, bouncing back impressively from early season woes to solidify his place as the starting shooting guard alongside Stephen Curry.

While Podziemski and Kuminga don't play the same position nor are similar players by any means, the former's illness could open up an opportunity that his fellow youngster desperately needs to return to the rotation.

Podziemski had 14 points as the third-leading scorer in Game 1 on Sunday, and also had a team-high eight rebounds as Golden State otherwise struggled on the glass. If the Warriors need to replace the scoring and rebounding throughout the game, their best answer may be Kuminga despite his recent absence from the rotation.

Kerr was full of praise on how Kuminga has handled himself since the benching, telling 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Tuesday that "his (Kuminga's) attitude, his energy on the bench, cheering guys on, staying ready. He's a great, great young guy. This has been tough on him, but he's doing exactly what he should be doing, which is staying ready.

If Podziemski's illness does open the door ajar for Kuminga ever so slightly, then the former seventh overall pick will need to be ready to capitalize and take full advantage.