Jonathan Kuminga's shock contract mistake looks even worse if latest reports are true

Jonathan Kuminga is a man that wants to get paid this summer, but the ongoing discussion surrounding his restricted free agency may have been totally avoided if not for his own shocking mistake.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported recently that Kuminga turned down a five-year, $150 million extension with the Warriors before the season, with that rejected deal only made worse by the latest news on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets are not likely to show interest Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga gambled on himself to make more after a big fourth season, but that's now backfired following a year in which his role and subsequent production remained inconsistent and under the spotlight.

As the only team with significant cap space this summer, the Brooklyn Nets have long been seen as a potential suitor for Kuminga and a means for him to get the big contract he desires. However, that's not necessarily looking likely, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic reporting on Thursday that "there is not a current expectation that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing an offer sheet for Kuminga."

Kuminga's mistake could now cost him tens of millions of dollars on his next deal. Without interest from the Nets, the Warriors suddenly have much more leverage and could look to low-ball the young forward with a deal closer to $20 million per year.

Golden State are the only team that can undo Kuminga's mistake by working with him to execute a sign-and-trade. Doing so could be beneficial for both teams, assuming the Warriors can find a valuable piece to bring back the other way.

Given the CBA constraints and the fact only 50% of Kuminga's outgoing salary, it would actually be helpful for Golden State to find a sign-and-trade partner that is willing to give the 22-year-old the $30 million per year deal that he initially turned down.

The other alternative that Slater suggests is that the Warriors may have to reunite with Kuminga on a new deal, then look for potential trades in December once he becomes eligible and when the full contract counts as outgoing salary.

Whether it's through a sign-and-trade or a new contract to bring him back, the Warriors now hold the upper hand if the Nets disinterest is proven true. It makes Kuminga's preseason extension rejection look even worse, with the franchise fortunate that deal wasn't signed and now protected by the restricted nature of his free agency.