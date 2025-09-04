Jonathan Kuminga solution will be painful for the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors get closer and closer to training camp at the end of this month, the apparent lack of movement on any sort of negotiations with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is becoming increasingly worrying.

Not only has their stand-off prevented them from signing any major free agents this offseason, but, now, NBA Analyst Zach Lowe has predicted that it will take a two-year, $48 million deal to even get Kuminga back in the door.

While this figure is still far below the $30 million annual value that Kuminga was seeking at the beginning of the offseason, even a small pay raise for the young forward could have disastrous effects on the rest of the team's roster construction.

A larger deal for Kuminga could be the only solution

As the season approaches, the Warriors' situation is becoming more and more desperate as they attempt to furnish a supporting cast for their established veteran trio.

According to Lowe, this urgency could ultimately force Golden State into acquiescing somewhat to Kuminga's demands: "I'll bet you they finally meet in the middle after what has been a very contentious [relationship]. I think you just guarantee the second year, and it's like two-years, $48 [million]. I think that's a deal that could be palatable to everybody."

While, throughout the offseason, the Warriors have held firm to their offer of two years, $45 million with a team option after the first year, Kuminga's camp has been hesitant to accept such a deal as a result of his reluctance to be used primarily as a trade chip next season.

As Lowe argues, guaranteeing the second year of the deal could negate this hesitancy, allowing both sides to re-enter an uneasy partnership for the time being.

Yet, this presents one major problem on Golden State's side: a tightening of their already strict financial limitations.

As it stands, the Warriors have roughly $25 million to spend until they hit the first apron and six open roster spots to fill. While an extra $1.5 million for Kuminga is certainly not an exorbitant amount, it will put further chokeholds on the quality of free agents they can sign after the deal is negotiated, including perhaps complicating their negotiations with veteran center Al Horford.

Moreover, guaranteeing the second year of the deal could put Golden State in even more of a bind. If the market remains cold on Kuminga, the Warriors could be stuck paying him $24 million in 2026-27 as they attempt to make one final push for a championship with all three of their stars under contract.

While it is ultimately the organization's own fault that things have gotten to this point, Lowe's prediction indeed signals trouble for the Warriors if they are ultimately required to adjust their offer to Kuminga.