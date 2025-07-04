Jonathan Kuminga trade could gift Warriors 6'7" sharpshooter they initially rejected

The Jonathan Kuminga situation is dragging on into the weekend, with the Golden State Warriors yet to find a resolution with their restricted free agent or any of the team currently linked to a sign-and-trade for the young forward.

The Washington Wizards are the latest team linked to a move for Kuminga, according to a report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Thursday. The Wizards are interesting because they have an intriguing blend of young players, veterans and draft capital -- including Golden State's first-round pick in 2030 (top 20 protected) -- but there's an obvious and realistic piece that will likely be included in any Kuminga sign-and-trade.

The Warriors could acquire 6'7" sharpshooter Corey Kispert

Given the base-year compensation rules that limit what the Warriors can take back in a trade, they have to be very specific with the contract they take back in a trade. It's why, as reported by Slater, Golden State are after a promising young player likely on a rookie contract, rather than a veteran who would presumably be making more than $15-20 million.

Corey Kispert is actually beginning his rookie extension next season, but his four-year, $54 million contract is still very much in the range of what the Warriors could take back. In fact, the 6'7" sharpshooter is quite easily the most obvious player that would be part of any trade proposals.

At 26-years-old, Kispert is who he is as a high-level shooter who's not going to become a star. He holds career averages of 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 38.2% from 3-point range on over five attempts per game.

It's easily conceivable that the Wizards would be willing to throw Kispert into a trade, ensuring they maintain their younger assets who still hopes of becoming stars. Kispert may actually be more valuable to the Warriors and their short-term hopes, giving them a perimeter threat off the bench who could flourish as a spot-up shooter in Steve Kerr's system.

Is Kispert enough in a Kuminga sign-and-trade? Not by himself, but perhaps with picks involved Golden State could be motivated if they truly don't think they can get any better while also balking at bringing Kuminga back themselves.

It's worth noting that the Warriors have rejected Kispert twice before, having passed on him twice at the 2021 NBA Draft. They used their first pick (seventh) on Kuminga, then notably took Moses Moody (14th) in front of Kispert who went to the Wizards one spot later.

If the Warriors were to accept a Kispert + picks trade, you'd think it would come at the end of the road after they've explored all possible scenarios. Until then they'll be looking for higher upside pieces who bring some optimism to what's a frustrating Kuminga scenario.