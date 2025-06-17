Jonathan Kuminga trade idea will disgust Warriors fans but simply won't disappear

With his immense potential and talent displayed again over the last four games of the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors shouldn't be letting go of Jonathan Kuminga easily as he heads for restricted free agency this offseason.

While there remains a likelihood that Kuminga returns to the Warriors on a shorter three-year contract, there remains plenty of time for sign-and-trade opportunities to arise that sees the young forward leave the Bay after four seasons.

Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade proposal will disgust Warriors fans

Reporting on Kuminga's future as part of a league-wide piece on Monday, NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has stated that the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat remain as "two teams to monitor as potential sign-and-trade candidates for Kuminga."

It's not the first time both of these teams have been linked to Kuminga, with Scotto the latest to float a potential sign-and-trade with the Bulls that would see the Warriors acquire 2x All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

"With the Warriors in a win-now mode, Vucevic’s durability, scoring (17.2 points career average), shooting (40.2 3-point percentage last season), and rebounding (10.5 per game for his career) are all traits that would appeal to Golden State," Scotto wrote. "Chicago’s roster has gotten younger, and Kuminga, who turns 23 in October, would fit their timeline better than Vucevic, who turns 35 in October and wants to win now, ideally."

Scotto's suggestion comes after ESPN's Kevin Pelton proposed the same trade idea late last month, with Vucevic having been hot on Golden State's radar for months leading up to February's mid-season deadline.

Not to disparage Vucevic and what he's done across a long career, but acquiring him as the major piece to a Kuminga sign-and-trade would be an incredibly underwhelming, bordering on disgusting return for the former seventh overall pick.

Even taking into account that Vucevic might be a better positional fit, relinquishing a 22-year-old for a soon-to-be 35-year-old on an expiring contract would be a waste of the four years the Warriors have taken to develop Kuminga.

Vucevic's floor spacing as a 40% 3-point shooter this season is enticing to pair with the interior force of Kuminga, not as a replacement for someone whose potential still far outweighs what the Bulls center can bring 15 years into his career.

If Kuminga and the Bulls have mutual interest and want to explore a sign-and-trade, then Golden State would want to be getting a younger prospect like Coby White in return. If Vucevic is the main asset, the Warriors would be far better off keeping Kuminga and simply trying to make it work next season.