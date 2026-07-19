Jonathan Kuminga trade looks even better for Warriors after Hawks' latest move

If there was any doubt beforehand, the Atlanta Hawks' trade for Lu Dort on Sunday has all but sealed Jonathan Kuminga's exit from the franchise after he was acquired from the Golden State Warriors in February.

The Kuminga trade looks even better for the Warriors given further proof the young forward wasn't the answer in Atlanta, while they've got a starting-calibre center out of it in Kristaps Porzingis who just re-signed to a new two-year contract extension.

Jonathan Kuminga trade looks better for Warriors after Lu Dort move

Kuminga is currently a free agent after the Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option, but a lack of salary cap space on the market means a sign-and-trade is needed for the 23-year-old to get the sort of lucrative contract he wants.

That requires Atlanta to play their part in a potential move. There was speculation the Hawks could bring Kuminga back on a more team-friendly deal, but their acquisition of Dort has seemingly ruled out that possibility.

Atlanta strengthened their wing rotation by completing the deal with Oklahoma City for Dort on Sunday, sending out former number one overall pick Zaccharie Risascher to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade that largely came out of nowhere.

The Hawks also acquired young guard Ryan Nembhard in the trade, taking their roster to 17 which only further solidifies that Kuminga's career at the franchise is over after just 16 regular season games and a further six in the playoffs.

Risascher's exit wouldn't mean a whole lot for Kuminga if he did return given he was above the Frenchman in the rotation anyway, but the Dort arrival adds another experienced playoff piece alongside an already defensive-minded core.

Jonathan Kuminga still waiting for free agency outcome

After going through restricted free agency last year where he didn't re-sign with the Warriors until the start of October, Kuminga is now on the other side of the equation where he's being forced to wait on the outcome of other deals.

LeBron James has put the league in a standstill as the Warriors and a host of teams await his decision, leaving Kuminga and others in the background for what's expected to be the second wave of free agency in the coming days.

Kuminga has interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, but may also be waiting for the Cleveland Cavaliers depending on whether or not they land James. His exit from the Hawks has been growing in likelihood, and now looks inevitable after Sunday's trade.