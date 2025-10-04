Jonathan Kuminga trade partner may be impossible for Warriors to find

As the Golden State Warriors ultimately ended their Jonathan Kuminga stand-off by bringing him back on a two year, $46.8 million deal with a team option, it quickly became apparent that the organization would look to deal him sooner rather than later.

Throughout the offseason, the Warriors have held strong to their stated desire to bring back either a difference-making player or a young player and a first-round draft pick in exchange for Kuminga, but Zach Lowe, on the most recent episode of his podcast, has expressed serious doubt about their ability to pull this off.

For a number of reasons, bringing back another star-caliber player in Kuminga will likely prove to be difficult, and, if they encounter problems finding a trade partner, Golden State could be deeply regretting their entire handling of the situation this summer.

Trading Jonathan Kuminga may pose an extreme difficulty

On the recent episode of Zach Lowe's podcast, Kuminga's contract resolution was a major topic of conversation, especially given the fact that it has been the largest storyline of the latter portion of the offseason.

Yet, in regards to the next developing storyline, a potential Kuminga trade, Lowe has serious doubts about what team would even be a fit for the dynamic young forward. According to Lowe, both the Kings and the Suns have already been tried as trade partners, and neither were willing to part with the draft assets or the players that the Warriors might want in return.

While a player such as Keegan Murray would be a perfect return from the Kings, it is unlikely that that organization will be willing to part with him.

Other teams around which rumors have swirled, including the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, either do not have the players that would fit into Golden State's system or do not have the minutes or the fit that Kuminga would desire.

Therefore, the Warriors are stuck in an exceedingly difficult position if their attempt to ingratiate Kuminga back into the rotation goes south. Unless a surprise contender for his services emerges, there is almost no team that could provide Golden State with a suitable return according to what their demands have been so far.

However, the organization does have one thing going for them. Now that Kuminga has been signed, and would no longer be a sign-and-trade were he to be dealt, his salary now represents its full value for salary matching purposes, granting the Warriors exponentially more flexibility in constructing a deal.

Yet, if there is no team willing to help accelerate Golden State's urgent timeline, Kuminga could find himself stuck yet again in The Bay until the expiration of his contract.