Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors reveal Warriors were right all along

For years there was always the question of whether Jonathan Kuminga could become a star, and whether it was only Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors that were holding back the young forward from reaching that level.

The Warriors ultimately decided Kuminga wasn't going to become that player, and they may have been proven right given his new team, the Atlanta Hawks, seemingly have a similar view on the former seventh overall pick.

Warriors proven right as Hawks gauge Jonathan Kuminga trade market

Kuminga impressed in certain games with the Hawks following February's mid-season trade that landed Kristaps Porzingis in the Bay Area, but that hasn't been enough to solidify the 23-year-old as a long-term part of the franchise's future.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Wednesday, Atlanta are gauging the trade market on Kuminga who could now find himself on a third team in a matter of less than five months.

"The Hawks have conducted their due diligence and gauged Kuminga’s value on the trade market ahead of the draft, league sources told HoopsHype. With that said, the 23-year-old forward returning to the Hawks next season remains a real possibility," Scotto reported.

While Scotto mentions that Kuminga remaining with the Hawks is a real possibility, the fact is that you don't dangle a player on the trade market who you believe can be a future star and a major pillar of the franchise moving forward.

Atlanta could become the second team in a short period that decides to move on from Kuminga despite his obvious talent, suggesting that he may never ultimately become the kind of player he or others envisioned over recent years.

Jonathan Kuminga should hope for trade to rebuilding team

For as good as he was at times for the Hawks, Kuminga's still not a starter for the Hawks and sat as a fourth offensive option during the playoffs behind CJ McCollum, Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Kuminga's last hope of developing into a star may be heading to a team where he can play 30-35+ minutes, have a significant offensive role, and not worry about making mistakes because the team is in rebuild mode.

Perhaps a move to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team Giannis Antetokounmpo trade could really benefit Kuminga, giving him the level of opportunity not afforded in Atlanta and especially in his nearly five years with Golden State.

As for the Warriors and particularly Kerr, this is only further vindication in their thinking that Kuminga wasn't/isn't the star he and many fans thought he'd become once unlocked from their restraints.