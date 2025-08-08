Jonathan Kuminga trade should lead Warriors to signing fallen star

The Golden State Warriors remain steadfast in the fact that Jonathan Kuminga won't be traded this offseason, but it will also maintain as a distinct possibility until such time that the young forward signs.

With a lack of size and athleticism on the roster even with Kuminga, the Warriors may have to pivot their free agency plans in the event that the former seventh overall pick actually departs. That should include turning their attention towards Ben Simmons -- a fallen star who remains in limbo as an unrestricted free agent.

Warriors should target Ben Simmons if Jonathan Kuminga is traded

Simmons has been discussed as a potential fit for Golden State owing to his ball-handling, playmaking and defense at 6'10". However, there's been no substantial reports that a signing could be in place, rather that the Warriors are targeting Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and perhaps Seth Curry once the Kuminga domino falls.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office might have to change their plan of attack if they do trade Kuminga, particularly if it's for another guard after reports the Sacramento Kings have offered up Malik Monk in their negotiations.

You can understand why Golden State wouldn't have interest in Simmons under the assumption that Kuminga will return. There's already enough spacing concerns with the trio of he, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, let alone adding Simmons who's notoriously known as one of the biggest non-shooters in the history of the game.

But losing Kuminga would certainly create an even bigger void of size and athleticism, something Simmons would be able to help fill despite being a far diminished version of the 3x All-Star we saw nearly five years ago.

The former No. 1 overall pick could be a calculated risk for a team whose offensive system and value on defense could play to his strengths in a way that the Brooklyn Nets and L.A. Clippers haven't optimized in recent years.

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have both been strongly linked to Simmons this offseason. Sure, the 29-year-old could rehabilitate his value as the Celtics take a gap year, but that may not work further when a ball-dominant star in Jayson Tatum returns from injury. As for the Knicks, would Simmons really work with Jalen Brunson, and how about his previous on-court drama with Karl-Anthony Towns?

The Warriors could really give Simmons a pathway to reviving his career, and so too could he provide something to them if Kuminga is going to leave without another 6'7" or taller playing coming back in return.