Jonathan Kuminga trade talks look even worse for Kings after brutal injury blow

The Sacramento Kings were unable to appease the Golden State Warriors in sign-and-trade negotiations surrounding Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, leaving the young forward to re-sign on a two-year, $48.5 million contract late last month.

Sacramento would have been disappointed given Kuminga's reported desire to play for them, yet that may now turn into deeper regret given the franchise has suffered a brutal injury blow with Keegan Murray now set to be sidelined for at least four to six weeks.

Kings could do with Jonathan Kuminga even more after Keegan Murray injury

Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers and didn't return, with a subsequent MRI revealing a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb that will require surgery and see him miss the first period of the season.

It's the same injury that Golden State wing Moses Moody suffered but played through late last season, before having surgery immediately following the team's playoff exit. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain has also suffered the same injury in the last fortnight.

It comes at an interesting time for Murray given he's extension eligible before the October 20 deadline, having previously been viewed as a dream target for Warrior fans in any Kuminga sign-and-trade during the offseason.

The Sacramento Kings already have very little depth at the forward position. This is a tough blow to start the season.



Keegan Murray set to miss around 10 to 17 games. And the Kings' early season schedule is brutal. pic.twitter.com/POYOJ5NX9C — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) October 12, 2025

The Kings, of course, were trying to pair both young forwards together in an attempt to revamp a team that's become rather stale and lacking in direction. That may still happen once Kuminga becomes trade eligible on January 15, but for now Sacramento don't have access to either player entering the season.

Part of the appeal to Kuminga was to give him a certified starting role and more opportunity than what he's seen through his first four years with the Warriors. While the on-ball opportunity might have been questionable given the presence of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk and now former Warrior Dennis Schroder, the lack of forward options on the roster meant a starting role for Kuminga could have been fulfilled.

Without him and now with Murray on the sidelines, the options look bleak for the Kings. Spotrac lists Sabonis, Dylan Cardwell and another former Warrior, Dario Saric, as the only other power forwards beyond Murray, but all three are largely considered centers in today's modern NBA.

It means the Kings will either have to play big or small with greater unbalance to what is already a questionable roster from a fit perspective. Murray is also a major loss from a spacing standpoint, having shot 37.2% from 3-point range on over six attempts per game across his first three years.

As for Kuminga, his role at the Warriors still appears limited based on the first two preseason games, but he will see more opportunity as a starter when Golden State face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.