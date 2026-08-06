Jonathan Kuminga urged toward shocking move Warriors fans won't believe

Not much will surprise Golden State Warriors fans anymore when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga, such has been the up-and-down nature of the 23-year-old's five-year NBA career to date.

However, one potential free agency move would still be a shocker, with Kuminga urged to settle for a minimum contract as the former seventh overall pick remains unsigned over a month into free agency.

Jonathan Kuminga urged to take minimum contract in free agency

Much like his long restricted free agency with the Warriors last offseason, Kuminga and his camp have once again been holding out and remaining patient in the hope of a better financial offer coming their way.

Yet ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks has urged Kuminga towards ending another free agency stalemate by signing a minimum contract, believing he should bet on himself in the hope of getting a big contract next offseason when more teams will have space.

"If I was Jonathan Kuminga, I would go sign for the veteran minimum and say, this is what I am going to do. Instead of being stuck on a three-year deal and I am going to bet on myself again and try to get another contract next season," Marks said on Hoops Talk with Allen Sliwa.

There's certainly an argument to be made for Kuminga taking such a radical path, but it still feels like a highly unlikely one after the Atlanta Hawks declined the $24.3 million team option on the young forward prior to free agency.

Being forced into taking a minimum contract would be a nightmare for Kuminga and his agent Aaron Turner, particularly after rejecting offers from the Warriors last season that had at least two years and over $45 million in guaranteed money on the table.

Jonathan Kuminga still has options in free agency

The good news for Kuminga is that he still has interested suitors, namely the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The problem is none of those teams have cap space, meaning the Hawks will have to agree to a sign-and-trade for Kuminga to get the sort of financial deal he desires.

While there are multiple teams still interested, there's hope that a sign-and-trade and meaningful contract could still come to fruition. But as Marks also points out, a sign-and-trade requires a three-year contract and could mean Kuminga is locked into a underwhelming deal for multiple seasons.

Given a minimum contract is going to be on the offer at any point, there's still no rush on Kuminga and his camp making a decision which leaves the very real possibility that this extends further and potentially rolls into September.