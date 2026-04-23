Jonathan Kuminga lands ideal opportunity to earn what Warriors wouldn't give

Jonathan Kuminga delivered impressive playoff performances once given the opportunity in last year's second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Golden State Warriors still refused to give the young forward the big, long-term contract he craved in restricted free agency.

Kuminga could now earn that this offseason should he carry the momentum from his Game 2 performance against the New York Knicks, having been one of the key contributors to a stunning 107-106 comeback victory at Madison Square Garden.

Jonathan Kuminga landed ideal opportunity to earn long-term contract

Despite averaging over 24 points on 55% shooting from the floor in the final four games of Golden State's playoff run last year, the front office remained steadfast on only offering Kuminga a short-term deal that preserved their flexibility particularly for the 2027 offseason.

After a long restricted free agency process, Kuminga eventually signed a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a second-year team option. That now gives the Hawks and Kuminga an opportunity to opt out and renegotiate a new deal this offseason -- one that gives 23-year-old the long-term guaranteed money he was after 12 months ago.

The Hawks are giving Kuminga the ideal opportunity to earn just that, with the former seventh overall pick averaging 31 minutes through the first two games of the playoffs -- up from the 22.1 he averaged during a minutes-restricted 16 regular season games after the Warriors traded him at February's deadline.

More important than anything else, Kuminga played a significant role in Monday's fourth-quarter comeback after Atlanta found themselves down 12 entering the final period. Kuminga played all 12 minutes, scoring seven points while collecting a couple of grown man's rebounds and playing some tenacious defense.

Jonathan Kuminga's playoff performances came in losses last season

Speak to critics of Kuminga and they'll be quick to mention that while his numbers were impressive in the final four games against the Timberwolves last year, the Warriors suffered four-straight losses and were promptly eliminated.

There's no doubt that the fact Kuminga's opportunity and strong performances only came after Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring injury would have factored into the front office's decision-making last offseason.

The healthy Hawks don't have to worry about that this offseason, with Kuminga's playing time and impact truly representative of what he could produce moving forward should the opportunity remain, and if he can help his team to a surprise first-round series victory over more favored opposition.