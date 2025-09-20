Jonathan Kuminga is willing to do something the Warriors won't

Training camp is less than two weeks away, and the Golden State Warriors are still entrenched in the Jonathan Kuminga saga. His agent, Aaron Turner, was recently a guest on the "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" show, and he said that Kuminga is willing to take less money to keep the Warriors under the second tax apron, but only if the deal includes a player option.

Golden State has been unwilling to give Kuminga a player option, but offered him deals with a team option. Kuminga doesn't want to be under the control of a team option. If he doesn't receive a player option, Turner said the forward is prepared to accept the $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Turner said that Kuminga has "learned a lot" through the restricted free agency process. The agent said it's unrealistic to expect the forward to secure a deal similar to Jalen Green's or Jalen Johnson's with the Warriors' current cap issues. Turner acknowledged that Golden State is waiting to sign Al Horford, saying that Kuminga is willing to "sacrifice" for that.

Kuminga knows the value that Horford as a stretch five would give the Warriors, so he's willing to take a lower number than he feels he's worth to help the team win, but only with a player option on the backend.

Jonathan Kuminga wants a player option on a Warriors deal

The ball is in Golden State's court. It seems like, unless the front office gives Kuminga a player option, he'll take the qualifying offer, which would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. It'd tank his trade value entirely.

You can understand why letting Kuminga go for nothing next summer would be a nightmare situation for the Warriors.

Based on what Turner said, it's not like his client is desperate to leave Golden State. He just wants a larger role. The issue with that, though, is that a larger role won't happen with the Warriors, especially not after the Jimmy Butler trade. Still, Kuminga isn't forcing his way out.

After a particularly slow offseason for Golden State, time is ticking. Oct. 1 is rapidly approaching. If the Warriors don't budge, the 2025-26 season will undoubtedly be Kuminga's last in San Francisco, giving him the chance to choose his path next offseason.

Player option? Or no player option? It's up to the Warriors to decide that, but this isn't something they can afford to mess up even more than they already have.