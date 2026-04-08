Jordan Poole gifts Pelicans what they needed after screwing him over

Having looked like one of the brightest young stars in the league for a point at the Golden State Warriors, it's hard to believe that Jordan Poole truly deserved all his DNPs with the New Orleans Pelicans over recent months.

Some would argue Poole has been screwed over by the organization, but that didn't stop the once explosive guard from gifting them a massive performance in his return to the rotation against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Jordan Poole has brief period to improve his trade value for the offseason

Playing for the first time in four games and for just the fifth time in the past 19, Poole took advantage of the absence of star scorers Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

Poole had a season-high 34 points in less than 32 minutes in a starting role, shooting 12-of-23 from the floor and 7-of-16 from 3-point range while adding two rebounds and four assists.

The 26-year-old was actually outscored by fellow guard Jeremiah Fears who dropped a career-high 40 points, five rebounds and six assists, with the Pelicans doing it comfortably in recording a 156-137 victory in an incredibly high-scoring affair.

The treatment of Poole this season would suggest the Pelicans are already preparing to move on from the 2022 champion after only trading for him last summer. Tuesday's performance was just what they would have wanted, not just because it led to a win, but because it's a timely reminder that Poole can still be a dynamic scorer on an NBA floor.

Perhaps it's evidence enough for a rival team to take a risk on Poole, particularly given he'll enter the final year of the four-year, $128 million contract he initially signed with Golden State in 2022. Maybe a team can talk themselves into putting Poole in a better situation, rather than in the dysfunction that he's seen at the Pelicans and previously at the Washington Wizards.

Jordan Poole will be playing for his future next season

In many ways Poole is fortunate he's still got a $34 million deal for next season that means time is still on his side. Wherever he does end up after the offseason, Poole will be playing for his NBA life at a time where he should be in his prime and where many thought he'd be a star.

Poole has averaged 13.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 23.8 minutes per game this season, shooting just 37.3% from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc. Following this latest performance, surely he'll get two more opportunities to showcase his skills and improve his trade value before the season is out.