Not long removed from declaring interest in a return to the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole is proving that he still has what it takes to be a valuable contributor in the NBA.

Some injury concerns and a trade request from Dejounte Murray has opened up a playing window for Poole in the New Orleans Pelicans rotation, and he’s starting to make the most of it after another impressive performance against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Jordan Poole is proving he’s still capable of what Warriors need

At his best Poole was a dynamic scorer who proved vitally important to Golden State’s 2022 championship team. He was a dangerous three-point shooter capable of delivering bombs from well beyond the arc, while also being able to use his speed and handle to drive past perimeter defenders.

Perhaps that hasn’t been entirely lost since his arrival at the Pelicans last year. Poole went for 28 points on an incredibly efficient 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and 6-of-8 from three-point range on Monday, helping the Pelicans force overtime where they ultimately fell 123-119.

The 28-point outburst off the bench was a season-high for Poole, and only the third time he’s reached that mark since the start of last season. However, it’s not an entire flash in the pan, having also dropped 22 and 25-point performances across the last week, both of which came against playoff teams in the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

Is this an audition of sorts for Poole and a potential reunion with the Warriors in free agency? It’s notable that his recent spike in form has coincided with significant offensive struggles for Golden State as they play without franchise superstar Stephen Curry.

Warriors could actually do with Jordan Poole right now

The Warriors have held easily the worst offense in the league over the last six games, having failed to score 100 points in each of the past five games despite snapping their five-game losing streak with an 88-87 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

Golden State haven’t had a reliable go-to scorer without Curry and six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, with rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg ill-equipped for such duties this early in his career.

Poole had his issues towards the end of his first stint with the Warriors, but he was a reliable source of offense when Curry was out. During his fourth and ultimately final year with the team, Poole averaged 26.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists while holding a positive plus-minus.

The Warriors are desperate for that level of offense right now. While they can’t get it, at least not from Poole, they may have access next season if the 27-year-old was to return on a cheap contract in free agency.