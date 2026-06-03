Jordan Poole reunion may be key to Warriors landing dream target

Trey Murphy III may have been a dream target for the Golden State Warriors over the past 12 months, but it's currently difficult to see the franchise being able to match salaries to orchestrate a deal unless Draymond Green opts into his $27.6 million player option.

The only way it could theoretically happen might involve a shock reunion with former guard Jordan Poole, with Jimmy Butler also involved in a trade that's financially possible, yet incredibly unlikely to occur for multiple reasons.

Jordan Poole reunion could hold key to Warriors landing Trey Murphy III

As has been the case since last offseason, the Pelicans are going to need a significant haul of assets to be willing to part ways with Murphy after he enjoyed another career-best year from a numbers standpoint.

However, the price could be reduced if a team were willing to take on the final year of Poole's money at $34 million. The former Warrior endured a nightmare first year in New Orleans, appearing in just 39 games and being left out of the rotation for significant periods.

Would both teams consider a Jimmy Butler + picks for Murphy and Poole swap? That would be one of the wildest trades Golden State have ever made, but stranger things have certainly happened in the NBA.

Alternatively, Butler and a plethora of picks could go to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown could head to the Pelicans given their rumored interest, and the Warriors could acquire Murphy and one of Poole or Dejounte Murray.

You know what would be more insane?



Pelicans: JB

Warriors : Trey & Dejounte

Celtics: Jimmy and like 4-5 firsts from the Warriors and Pels



Boston could talk themselves into weathering the storm in a weaker East until Jimmy returns, just as they did with JT this season 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/l5DaTCa2Ub — Peter O’Keefe (@POK252) June 3, 2026

Proposed Jordan Poole reunion faces too many hurdles

These moves work in theory, but there's just too many obstacles for them to actually work in reality. Golden State could do with a dynamic shot-making guard like Poole had previously been for them, and acquiring Murphy in the process might make digesting the 26-year-old's exorbitant contract more tolerable.

Giving up Butler and picks for two non All-Stars may ultimately prove too much for the Warriors to swallow, even though both Murphy and Poole would reset a roster that desperately needs an infusion of youth and players in the 25-30 age range.

Then you have the Draymond Green issue and bringing Poole back into that situation after what happened at training camp in 2022. That's not a situation either player would want -- hopefully the hatchet gets buried at some point down the track, but time wouldn't have healed all wounds just yet.

It's a trade that both teams and all players involved would likely reject, but that also means it could actually be fair value. If the Warriors want to get there hands on Murphy, there's not too many other avenues to making it happen.