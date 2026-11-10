Jordan Poole sounds ready for a Warriors reunion after postgame comments

Jordan Poole made no secret of his openness to a Golden State Warriors reunion, with the former guard offering up some very forthright and downright brutal comments on his situation at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nothing may have signified Poole downfall more than being forced to play during the fourth quarter in which his former team led by 50 points, having already been a DNP in recent games and only seemingly getting opportunity because of the shorthanded nature of the Pelicans rotation on Monday night.

Jordan Poole appears very open to Warriors reunion

Poole, like almost all his teammates, struggled in the embarrassing 138-87 defeat as the franchise fell to a 4-7 record while the Warriors won their eighth game in a row.

Poole finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists on 1-of-5 shooting, having played only 64 minutes across four game this season prior to Monday’s game. This comes despite the hope that came from New Orleans having a new head coach in Jamahl Mosely.

Poole is on the final year of the big extension. Golden State initially gave him after the 2022 NBA championship, and it seems he’s eager for a return as a free agent next year. The 26-year-old described his season to date as awful (with an expletive), while speaking positively about the Warriors and revealing that he misses the franchise despite his unceremonious exit in the 2023 offseason.

"Yes. Yes. It just feels like home, though, you know? I'm a free agent at the end of this season...So you never really know what's going to happen...But if there's any place I'm comfortable, it's probably where I started," Poole said.

Extended Jordan Poole quotes from the visitor's locker room tonight.



More to come @sfstandard tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/q24N4ifpXP — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) November 10, 2026

Jordan Poole needs to get well away from New Orleans

Poole also spoke of the Warriors playing as a team and playing basketball the right way, which may or may not have also been a dig to his current team who look completely disjointed without stars Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

For much of the game it seemed like the Pelicans were just going through the motions with no real rhythm and no set actions, while Golden State were flowing on both ends of the floor and executing perfectly as they shot 54.9% from the floor and 47.7% from three-point range.

If there’s one thing to be learned from Monday’s game, the season to date and his post-game comments, it’s that Poole desperately needs to get out of New Orleans. Whether a reunion with the Warriors comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it’s certainly worth monitoring once free agency comes around next year.