Jordan Poole trade just keeps getting better for the Warriors

Chris Paul's retirement has provided Golden State Warriors fans with a reminder of the trade that brought the future Hall of Fame point guard to the franchise in 2023, and one that still generates debate nearly three years on.

That debate should be settled now though, with the Warriors decision to move on from Jordan Poole seemingly looking better with every passing game that the 2022 NBA champion receives a DNP in the New Orleans Pelicans rotation.

Warriors decision to trade Jordan Poole has been justified

Poole is up to nine-straight DNPs on a Pelicans team that holds a 15-41 record and sits 14th in the Western Conference standings. While on one hand it's truly disappointing to see how Poole's career has gone since departing Golden State, it also justifies the decision to trade him before his four-year, $128 million contract even kicked in.

The 26-year-old's two years in Washington were certainly bumpy, but there was reason for optimism after posting career-highs in points (20.5), assists (4.5) and 3-point percentage (37.8%) last season.

That led to the Pelicans trading for Poole during the offseason despite having two years remaining on his deal, only for things to deteriorate right from the beginning. After starting the first three games of the season, Poole was removed from the starting lineup despite averaging 20 points to that point.

The once explosive guard then dealt with an injury issue that saw him miss 18-straight games, but despite a coaching staff during that period, there wasn't to be a return to the starting lineup under interim James Borrego.

In fact, things have gotten worse for Poole under Borrego given he's now out of the rotation completely despite making over $30 million this season. The Pelicans seemingly don't care, choosing to prioritize development despite Poole's stature and the fact they don't own their first-round pick this year.

The question now becomes, what's next? Despite being in trade rumors leading into the deadline earlier this month, there's been no suggestion that a Poole trade was close -- likely because of his contract and the fact he's still owed $34 million next season.

While that may be easier to trade in the offseason once it becomes an expiring contract, it's still hard to see any rival team taking it on unless draft compensation is involved. Do New Orleans now bring Poole back into the rotation and at least try to showcase him for a potential trade in the offseason?

Either way, the Warriors, despite their need for more offensive creativity in the wake of Jimmy Butler's injury, must be glad they no longer have Poole on the books after once looking like the future of the franchise.