The Golden State Warriors once wanted Josh Giddey with the seventh overall pick at the 2021 NBA draft, only for the Oklahoma City Thunder to come in and swoop with the prior selection.

Fast forward nearly six years on and the Warriors could theoretically renew that pre-draft interest, but Giddey’s long-term contract effectively blocks the idea of a move for the Australian point guard, according to NBA insider Jake Fisher.

Josh Giddey's contract blocks Warriors renewing pre-draft interest

Speaking on a live stream for The Stein line on Wednesday, Fischer noted that the Warriors wouldn’t want to take back such a long-term deal for a player of Giddey's calibre.

"He's in the first year of a four-year, $100m deal. That’s the type of contract the Warriors will think is too rich," Fischer said. "I don’t think Josh Giddey is the type of guy with multiple years left at big money that they’d want to take back."

This is not overly surprising considering the Warriors have preserved flexibility in both contracts and draft assets over the past few years, and because Giddey is a good but not great player. Would he help Golden State? Sure. But he’s not the player that’s necessarily going to take them to the next level.

There's also question marks on Giddey being an elite facilitator on a winning team, having been proven so far this season with the Bulls' 5-12 record to this point. This is the second of the four-year deal Fischer mentioned, but regardless it doesn’t quite make sense despite the obvious stylistic fit.

Josh Giddey would make sense for Warriors in different circumstance

You can see why the Warriors had interest prior to the 2021 Draft. While Steve Kerr’s disdain for score-first guards has emerged in headlines again across the past two days, Giddey is the exact opposite type of player as a traditional point guard capable of racking up huge assist numbers.

That was never more highlighted than just last week when Giddey dished out a mind-boggling 22 assists in an overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. That performance also included 23 points and 14 rebounds in a mammoth triple double, while also shooting an efficient 10-of-17 from the floor.

Giddey is averaging 10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists on the season, but is shooting just 42.1% from the floor and 30.2% from three-point range. Perhaps there’s a time in the future he could become a Warrior player, yet now isn’t the right time given his contract and Golden State’s need for a center more so than another guard.