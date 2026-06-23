Julius Randle trade gives Warriors new hope for long-rumored target

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in a move that also resulted in center Nic Claxton heading to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal.

While the move, first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, doesn't have any immediate impact on the Golden State Warriors, it could give them renewed hope of a potential Michael Porter Jr. trade later in the offseason.

Warriors get renewed hope on Michael Porter Jr. after Julius Randle trade

Perhaps this is a signal that the Nets want to try and be competitive next season, especially given they don't own their first-round pick in 2027 which is controlled by the Houston Rockets who have swap rights. Yet if Brooklyn did want to put themselves in position to be as competitive as possible, it doesn't make too much sense for them to move a 27-year-old Claxton in the process.

The more likely scenario may be that the Nets cash in on Porter in a trade this summer, then give his primary offensive role to Randle to try and increase his value in a similar manner as to what they've done with the former Denver Nuggets forward.

It also wouldn't make much sense to have Randle and Porter on the roster together if they want to prioritize developing their young talent, and especially if they take a forward with the sixth pick at Tuesday's NBA draft after recently being linked to polarizing lottery prospect Nate Ament.

Just in: Minnesota is sending Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that sends Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. The Timberwolves will acquire Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick for Randle and No. 28. pic.twitter.com/TvADMMNDlg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

Warriors still have potential path to Michael Porter Jr. trade

Golden State showed interest in Porter prior to the mid-season trade deadline, with the 6'10" forward having averaged 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 47.4% shooting from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range before the All-Star break.

The Warriors still have a couple of different paths to trading for Porter, particularly if Draymond Green opts into his $27.6 million player option for next season which is was reported as a growing likelihood by ESPN's Anthony Slater last week.

Golden State could build a package around Green, Moses Moody and a first-round pick in a deal that would offer Stephen Curry immediete offensive support entering next season. They could also form a deal involving Jimmy Butler's contract and draft capital, but it might be more preferable to add Porter to the Curry/Butler combination once the 6x All-Star returns from his torn ACL.

The Randle move will impact Porter one way or another, whether through his own trade later in the offseason, or by adding another scoring forward who will take up a significant portion of the Nets offense.