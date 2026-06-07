Karl-Anthony Towns dominance has Jimmy Butler outburst looking worse

Some may argue that Jimmy Butler's outburst at a Minnesota Timberwolves practice nearly eight years ago may have been a good thing for Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but that hasn't stopped others from pointing out how the controversial incident is now coming back to haunt the Golden State Warriors star.

Nearly four years later Wiggins was arguably the second-best player on Golden State's 2022 championship, and another four years on Towns could be on his way to Finals MVP after dominating over the first two games against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jimmy Butler's Timberwolves outburst is coming back to haunt him

The Butler outburst in Minnesota has become an infamous moment, having led to his departure from the franchise after leading them to what was, at the time, a rare playoff appearance the previous season.

Fast-forward to now and Towns has averaged 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists through the first two games of the Finals, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range. The former number one overall pick has also helped limit Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama to just 40.5% shooting from the floor across the two games in San Antonio, while Towns also leads all players as a +25 in his minutes throughout the series.

Butler led the Miami Heat to a pair of Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023, but now faces the strong likelihood of Wiggins and Towns both winning championships as key pieces, while the 6x All-Star remains without an elusive title.

In the summer of 2018, the narrative spread about how soft KAT and Andrew Wiggins were after Jimmy Butler went to the media calling them out when he beat them with third-stringers during practice…



Since then, Karl-Anthony Towns is now 2 WINS away from a championship, and Andrew… pic.twitter.com/ScafGRc6A3 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) June 6, 2026

Again, there's two perspectives here. Some may believe the Butler outburst could have actually helped Wiggins and Towns become the valuable players they've turned out to be on what's likely to be two championship teams, while others will look back and consider how silly it was that he called out two very talented but young and inexperienced players who were still learning their way.

Jimmy Butler's path to a championship isn't overly clear

The bigger problem for Butler isn't that Wiggins and now very likely Towns will have won championships, but that his path back to the Finals and another opportunity isn't an obvious one.

The 36-year-old first needs to return from the devastating torn ACL he suffered in January, but even if he does return somewhere near the player he was pre-injury, Golden State don't appear anywhere near a contender or a team that can challenge the Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

Time is running out for Butler to achieve what Wiggins did with the Warriors in 2022, and what Towns is set to accomplish with the Knicks after they took a commanding 2-0 Finals lead heading back to New York.