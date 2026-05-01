Karl-Anthony Towns change proves why he’s an ideal Warriors trade target

The New York Knicks overcame a 2-1 series deficit to maul the Atlanta Hawks in three-straight games, having been inspired by a different version of Karl-Anthony Towns who proved why he'd be an ideal trade target for the Golden State Warriors.

Towns finished the three-game sequence with his second triple-double, going for 12 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and a block in less than 28 minutes during the mammoth 140-89 Game 6 victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns proves why he'd be an ideal Warriors trade target

After falling behind 2-1, the Knicks and former Warrior assistant Mike Brown empowered Towns as far more of a facilitator over the final three games of the series. Having dished out 10 assists through the first three games, Towns had 26 in the three-straight wins, adding a new dimension to a New York offense that averaged nearly 127 points.

Towns only had more than seven assists once during his 75 games in the regular season, yet reached double-digit dimes twice in the past three games. With their season on the line, perhaps Brown and the Knicks have unlocked something that can be utilized moving forward, rather than solely relying on the offensive brilliance of Jalen Brunson.

Is there any coincidence that Brown found a way to get more playmaking from his big man after coming from a system that has Draymond Green, and who has long prioritized passing centers who can operate in split cut actions as Stephen Curry (and previously Klay Thompson) move off the ball?

Should Steve Kerr remain as Golden State's head coach, it's easy to envisage how Towns would be used effectively in a system that focuses on ball and player movement. These sort of assist numbers might be more commonplace, rather than Towns simply being a scorer and catch-and-shoot threat.

Karl-Anthony Towns could still be a trade candidate this offseason

As good as Towns was as a playmaker over the final three games, he and the Knicks still have plenty of work to do if they want to reach expectations of an NBA Finals appearance. Failing to achieve such an outcome could lead to a myriad of changes, including a Towns trade which was floated as a possibility before the mid-season deadline.

The former number one overall pick certainly has his limitations, particularly defensively, but the last three games suggests New York haven't necessarily been optimizing his offensive talents despite still very strong numbers.

A team like the Warriors could certainly talk themselves into further discovering this playmaking element, especially if Kristaps Porzingis was to walk away in free agency and leave the franchise in desperate need of a starting center.