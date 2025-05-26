Kerr admission proves Warriors must ponder previously unthinkable Jimmy Butler trade

Jimmy Butler completely changed the complexion of the Golden State Warriors season after his arrival in early February, so much so that it's shocking to think that the 6x All-Star was far from their first trade option.

The Warriors had been on the search for a second star for 12 months, starting with LeBron James at the 2024 mid-season deadline before much speculation surrounding Paul George and Lauri Markkanen last offseason.

Then in the days leading up this year's trade deadline, Golden State were more focused on landing Kevin Durant in a trade that may have actually sent Butler to the Phoenix Suns. While that's been well reported since, head coach Steve Kerr has now confirmed it himself in recent days.

"I think it's well documented that we were trying to get Kevin Durant, but that didn't happen," Kerr said in an interview on the Tom Tolbert Show.

Should the Warriors consider trading Jimmy Butler for Kevin Durant?

Durant turned down a reunion with Golden State based on not wanting to move from Phoenix mid-season. Now with the 2x Finals MVP expected to be available again this offseason, has enough happened in the past few months to suggest the Warriors shouldn't prioritize Durant over Butler again?

The answer is probably yes. Butler's impact on Golden State was more significant than even the biggest optimists could have predicted, with his fit alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green helping to push the franchise to the second-round of the playoffs.

However, there's an argument to be made that the Warriors must absolutely consider flipping Butler for Durant if possible. The franchise is looking to add size and shooting this offseason, and what better way to do that than with a near seven-foot forward who is one of the most efficient shooters/scorers in NBA history?

Butler's also drawn criticism in the wake of Golden State's playoff exit about his inability to take over in the playoffs with big scoring games. While Butler does more in terms of playmaking and getting others involved, he did average nine points less and was far less efficient than Durant during the regular season.

The Warriors would have to throw in additional assets to make it happen, but likely not anywhere near to the same level as what it would have been in February. At that point Golden State were coming from a place of huge desperation, while Phoenix have now lost some leverage given Durant is on an expiring deal and can dictate where he wants to go.

The Warriors could still look at a Durant reunion while maintaining hold of Butler, but exchanging All-Star forwards makes sense for salary-matching reasons after the 35-year-old got a new two-year, $111 million contract extension upon his arrival to the Bay.