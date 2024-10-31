Kerr's controversial decision leads to Warriors speculation we were all expecting
Steve Kerr's decision to remove Jonathan Kuminga from the starting lineup certainly emerged as a major talking point from the Golden State Warriors back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.
After starting the first three games as the team's small forward, Kuminga was demoted to the bench on Tuesday and Wednesday as Kerr searched for more shooting in the absence of superstar guard Stephen Curry.
Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Warriors is again in the spotlight
The 22-year-old forward responded with a pair of strong performances -- arguably his two best of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuminga had 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Tuesday's 122-104 victory, before backing that up with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's 104-89 win.
That hasn't stopped questions from once again being raised on Kuminga's future with the team. The benching comes just over a week after the former seventh overall pick failed to reach a contract extension prior to the October 21 deadline, meaning he'll become a restricted free agent next offseason.
In a recent article looking at five players set to dominate the trade rumor mill this season, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report identified Kuminga as a big name to monitor ahead of the deadline.
If Kuminga takes a leap and performs like a max-level player, the Warriors will happily pay him accordingly next summer," Hughes wrote. "If he struggles or appears unhappy with his role, Golden State would be wise to shop him."
As long as Kuminga's role remains uncertain, the trade speculation will continue ahead of the February 6 deadline. After averaging over 18 points on more than 54% shooting across the second-half of last season, there was an expectation that Kuminga would take another leap and be a solidified starter entering his fourth year.
While only five games into the season, that hasn't exactly proven to be the case. Kuminga is averaging just 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while only shooting 40.8% from the floor and 15.4% from three-point range.
While not giving the young forward a $150+ million extension appears like the right decision from a Golden State perspective right now, it does leave Kuminga as a potential trade candidate given he doesn't have a poison pill contract like fellow fourth-year lottery pick Moses Moody.
Other players destined to dominate trade speculation according to Hughes includes Zach LaVine and Brandon Ingram -- two players who have been linked to the Warriors previously. The five were rounded out by Robert Williams III and Kyle Kuzma who are currently both sidelined by injury.