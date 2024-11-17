Kerr likely to have another agonising decision to make after Warriors latest injury
The Golden State Warriors haven't been able to get their starting lineup settled this season, with a combination of injury and stylistic changes leading to a myriad of adjustments.
Steve Kerr has utilized eight different starting lineups in the last 10 games. The Warriors' 10-2 record is made all the more impressive by that constant change, and is a credit to their enormous depth that's quickly emerged as the best in the league.
The Warriors could see another starting lineup change
Golden State had appeared to have settled on a starting lineup until De'Anthony Melton was diagnosed with a sprained ACL following Tuesday's big win over the Dallas Mavericks. With a number of potential options on the table, Kerr went perhaps the most surprising route with Lindy Waters III as his replacement for Friday's NBA Cup outing against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Waters had the Warriors' first five points and added another 3-pointer before he became the latest casualty on a highlight block that saw him hyperextend his knee late in the first-half. The 27-year-old wasn't seen thereafter, with second-year guard Brandin Podziemski getting the start to open the second-half.
Golden State haven't provided much of an update on Waters, but there is optimism that the injury isn't overly serious. If he were to miss Monday's meeting with the Clippers in L.A due to the knee injury, does Friday's second-half give an indication of who will be next up?
Podziemski had so long been slated as Stephen Curry's back-court teammate during the offseason, yet it quickly became obvious that he was best as Curry's backup rather than alongside him in the starting lineup.
Podziemski filled in admirably as the starting point guard when Curry missed three games due to an ankle injury, but has otherwise struggled shooting the ball this season which was undoubtedly a reason behind Waters' initial rise from out of the rotation to a starting role.
Two players who haven't struggled shooting it are Moses Moody and Buddy Hield. The latter has developed into a starring bench role that shouldn't be disrupted, yet Moody can find himself more unlucky having already started in four games this season. The fourth-year wing put his hand up for a promotion with 14 points and three rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting and 3-of-5 from 3-point range against the Grizzlies.
Gary Payton II has also started on a pair of occasions this season and could be utilized to combat the dynamic perimeter threats of James Harden and Norman Powell. Either way, despite the pair of injuries to Melton and Waters, Kerr still has a range of options to wrestle with as he and the Warriors look to avenge their loss to the Clippers at Chase Center late last month.