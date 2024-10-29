Kerr's statement on Warriors sharpshooter may not be so crazy after Curry injury
While head coach Steve Kerr may have utilized a 12-man rotation to start the season, the Golden State Warriors depth is now facing its biggest early challenge following an ankle injury to superstar guard Stephen Curry.
Curry left Sunday's loss to the L.A Clippers and will now miss at least the next two games as the Warriors prepare to host the New Orleans Pelicans for a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday. But Curry isn't the only injury concern for Golden State, with fellow guard De'Anthony Melton also out for at least two games due to a back strain.
The Warriors will need to find more shooting
Without Curry and Melton, Kerr and the Warriors will have to find more shooting to supplement Buddy Hield who after a scorching hot start in the first two games, went just 1-of-9 from three-point range in Sunday's 112-104 loss.
Speaking before that loss to the Clippers, Kerr was asked about offseason acquisition Lindy Waters III who has missed out on Golden State's 12-man rotation despite an impressive preseason. In reference to his 13th-man, Kerr stated "honestly, I'd feel comfortable starting the guy. I would."
It's crazy to think the 13th-man could be good enough to start for Golden State, but that's just the state of the roster right now. There's very little hierarchy beyond Curry, with even veteran forward Draymond Green failing to close Sunday's game as Kerr turned to Kevon Looney instead.
It may be strange to think of Waters as a possible starter, yet maybe it actually has more viability than first thought with Curry now on the sidelines. The Warriors need to replace the 36-year-old's shooting, and Waters is arguably their best shooter behind Curry and Hield. Starting him would give Golden State much-needed shooting, while also allowing Hield to continue his bench role that proved so effective in the first two games.
Waters saw garbage time minutes in each of the first three games, taking advantage of the opportunity by knocking down four of his five three-point attempts to start the season. It comes after a preseason where the 27-year-old averaged 8.7 points in 14.6 minutes on 44% three-point shooting.
It's highly unlikely that Waters will catapult right up to a starting role, with Hield or fourth-year wing Moses Moody more probable solutions. But with Curry and Melton both absent for at least two games, the former Thunder guard should get legitimate rotation opportunity against the Pelicans.