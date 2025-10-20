Kevin Durant grants Rockets the wish Jimmy Butler couldn't give the Warriors

Having rejected a blockbuster move back to the Golden State Warriors in February, superstar forward Kevin Durant has solidified his NBA future again in the short-term by signing a two-year, $90 million extension with the Houston Rockets according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

Durant has granted the Rockets their wish by taking $30 million less than the maximum extension he could have pushed for, while also screwing the Warriors by providing a contrast of what they were forced to pay Jimmy Butler.

Warriors get a reminder of their Jimmy Butler overpay

Durant recently gave some insight into his decision not to rejoin Golden State during Netflix's 'Starting 5' documentary, having told Stephen Curry that it wasn't the right time for the star pair to reunite.

If that wasn't frustrating enough for the Warriors, Durant has made it even more so by heading to a direct conference rival and taking the kind of deal that should provide greater flexibility to retain their young core.

Houston already gave former third overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. a significant rookie extension contract earlier in the offseason, while they've now been granted a little more wiggle room to re-sign Tari Eason and look at a deal for rising star Amen Thompson when he becomes eligible next offseason.

Golden State weren't offered the same luxury with Butler who they quickly turned their attention to following the Durant rejection, with the 6x All-Star also not keen on heading to the Bay until the franchise proved willing to hand him a two-year, $111 million extension.

The massive deal certainly raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but was also understandable given the Warriors need to avoid the potential of Butler reaching unrestricted free agency and leaving the franchise after just a few months.

Had Butler signed a deal similar to the $45 million annually that Durant has now taken, then Golden State may have found their free agency dealings during the offseason a tad bit easier. Instead, the Warriors didn't get their business settled until after media day, having had to balance the re-signing of Jonathan Kuminga and the acquisition of Al Horford while remaining under the NBA's second tax apron.

Golden State are now so close to the second apron that they've now had to waive veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry following the preseason, only to bring him back once financially eligible to do so.

Durant has certainly done the Rockets a favor in a way Butler didn't upon his arrival at the Warriors, albeit the former Miami Heat star has had so much on-court impact that the franchise would still do it again if given the opportunity.