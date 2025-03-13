Kevin Durant's price on the market seemingly precludes potential Warriors reunion

As the Golden State Warriors soar upwards in the Western Conference standings and the Phoenix Suns sit outside of play-in contention, it is hard not to think about what might have been.

Kevin Durant, who won two championships and was named Finals MVP twice with the Warriors, has long been rumored to be a trade candidate for the Suns. Since acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix have never really been able to live up to the expectations of their star-studded squad.

The Warriors were interested in reuniting with Durant before they ultimately traded for Jimmy Butler. It was Durant who vetoed a trade back to Golden State, citing that he did not want to leave Phoenix in the middle of the season.

While this development ultimately worked out for the Warriors, who have gone 12-2 since their acquisition of Butler, a potential reunion with Durant had not been ruled out until recently when the Suns' potential asking price for the aging forward was reported.

Durant's price makes Warriors reunion near impossible

Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported earlier this week that the Suns, who are increasingly likely to trade Durant this offseason, would expect three first-round picks and a young player in exchange for the 36-year-old forward.

Durant, who is one of the greatest and most innovative scorers in NBA history, certainly still has some juice left in his tank despite the Suns' underwhelming season. Through 52 games this year, Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Moreover, he is shooting 40.9% on 3-point attempts and 52.7% overall, upticks from his first two years with the Suns.

While the Warriors own their first-round picks from 2026 to 2029, it is unlikely that they would be willing to part with three of them in order to acquire Durant. Golden State, since signing Butler to a two-year, $112 million extension, have set an apparent window on their newest star, along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green who are now all contracted until 2027.

Following the expiration of that period, and the impending retirements of Curry and Green, the Warriors are likely to need a serious rebuilding period during which the possession of the first-round picks will be vital.

Furthermore, the Warriors have limited options to provide the type of "young player" that the Suns reportedly desire in exchange for Durant. While Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga both fit the mold of established scorers, their respective inconsistencies throughout their short careers could mitigate the Suns' interest.

While Durant's willingness to return to Golden State was already in question, if the Suns maintain their asking price, it will be almost impossible for the Warriors to orchestrate a reunion.