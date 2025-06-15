Kevin Durant rumors proves former guard has Warriors to blame for career upheaval

While Donte DiVincenzo's one year with the Golden State Warriors in 2022-23 may have gone incredibly well, perhaps it actually went too well as the former guard faces the potential of more career upheaval.

The Warriors helped re-establish DiVincenzo's value after a couple of injury-plagued and inconsistent seasons, building it to a point where they couldn't possibly match the four-year, $46.9 million offer from the New York Knicks in the 2023 offseason.

DiVincenzo's ascension to excellent role player -- which began again with the Warriors a couple years ago -- has now made him valuable to the point where he's consistently part of blockbuster trade discussions.

Donte DiVincenzo may be headed to his sixth team in just over three years

After being dealt by the Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the shock Karl-Anthony Towns trade on the eve of this season, DiVincenzo may again find himself in the NBA's latest seismic and league-altering trade.

The Timberwolves have emerged as a potential suitor for former Warrior forward Kevin Durant in the coming weeks, with DiVincenzo likely needing to be included to help match the 15x All-Star's $54.7 million deal for next season.

In discussing Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle as centerpieces of a potential Durant trade, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic noted that the "the Wolves would also need another solid salary, such as Donte DiVincenzo’s $12 million, to help bridge the gap."

While DiVincenzo would very likely find himself in the framework of a package for Durant, Krawczynski also reports that "there is nothing close to happening." Minnesota was left off the list of Durant's reported preferred destinations, with the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets all seen as teams the 36-year-old would commit to long-term according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

That doesn't mean that the Timberwolves (or any other team) are out of the Durant business, with Charania also reporting that the Phoenix Suns have made it clear they're looking for the best deal for the franchise.

If DiVincenzo was moved for Durant or in another trade this summer, it would signify his sixth NBA team in just over three years. He began the 2022 calendar year with his original team in the Milwaukee Bucks, before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in February. The 28-year-old has then, of course, spent time with the Warriors, Knicks and Timberwolves.

This is just another representation of the life of an NBA role player and why playing well can actually cause multiple different stops. DiVincenzo isn't a star which makes him far from untouchable at his various teams, but he's valuable enough to be important in major trade discussions.