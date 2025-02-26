Kevin Durant swings door wide open to join the Warriors this offseason

With so much discussion swirling on his future, Kevin Durant's decision to join former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green on his podcast was always going to draw headlines.

Durant was nearly traded back to the Warriors earlier this month, only for the 2x Finals MVP to reject what would have likely been a three-team trade involving Golden State, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Unlike Suns teammate Bradley Beal, Durant doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, yet Golden State obviously didn't want to bring in a player of his stardom without him being fully on board.

Kevin Durant has left the door open for a Warriors reunion

Many Warrior fans were initially frustrated with Durant's decision, but that was quickly forgotten once the front office turned their attention to Jimmy Butler who was acquired in a move that's been a god-send to the franchise so far.

Those initial frustrations may have also dissipated by Durant's comments, with the 36-year-old recently stating that it was nothing against the Warriors and more so just a case of him not wanting to move anywhere mid-season.

Durant has now revealed more on the decision, telling Green and former Warrior Baron Davis that he wants to end his legendary career on his terms, while leaving the door wide open for a move in the offseason.

“But from me looking at it, I'm just like, it just don't make sense for either side right now to go through that. You know what I'm saying? When we just played the season out and if that's the decision you want to make in the offseason, then you figure it out. It's such a big change to make, and I've been through it before," Durant said.

Durant also spoke about his own value and how a team would have to give up a significant amount to acquire him. That may change a little in the offseason when he's officially on an expiring contract, not to mention that it's fairly clear the superstar forward will have a significant say in his next destination.

Durant is widely expected to be traded in the offseason amid a continually worsening situation in Phoenix, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst stating "They're gonna trade (KD), and he knows that" during an episode of NBA Today.

The ironic aspect to this is that if the Warriors were to once again pursue a Durant trade in the offseason, Green may have to be involved if the franchise hopes to remain hold of Butler in the process.