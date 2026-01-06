Kevin Knox's NBA dream just moved closer at the perfect moment

The Golden State Warriors kept Kevin Knox around just long enough for fans to believe he was the missing piece. While things didn't work out in The Bay, now he has a chance to pursue his NBA dream once again.

There are two versions of NBA draft busts. One version enters the league looking like a can't-miss prospect, and through some combinations of injuries and ineptitude prove themselves not to be an NBA player. That is probably the right label to apply to James Wiseman, for example.

The other kind enters the league believing themselves to be a future star, then reality sets in and they have to find another path to relevance. This happens quickly for some players: Harrison Barnes embraced being a role player. Marcus Smart was an offensive force in college and became a defensive support player to set up a long career.

For others, it takes a long road of transformation. That's the path that Kevin Knox is on. He once flew up draft boards to go ninth overall to the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft (for Warriors fans counting back, that was the Jacob Evans draft. He was the first category of draft bust). Knox showed some spark as a rookie but then flamed out, with a poor 3-point shot and inconsistent defense ultimately dooming him.

Since then, Knox has bounced around the NBA and the G League, trying to get his footing once more. The Warriors scooped him up last season and he appeared in 14 games, showing good energy and defensive impact while bringing his large frame to bear on offense. Many Warriors fans advocated for the team to bring him back this season -- but ultimately he never got the invitation.

Knox has been playing in the G League for the Windy City Bulls and has been absolutely balling out. He is averaging 20.4 points per game and grabbing 6.6 rebounds; most importantly, he is hitting 42 percent of his 3-point attempts. A Knox who is decisive on the glass and is hitting his shots suddenly becomes very interesting to a lot of NBA teams.

NBA teams can now sign Kevin Knox

The archetype of a combo forward with size is something every team covets, and if the shooting growth is real he could find his way back into the NBA. That path opened up for him on Monday, when teams gained access to 10-day contracts. For players in the G League, a 10-day contract is the most common avenue to join an NBA team.

There are a plethora of teams with an open roster spot around the league, and Knox could help many of them. His G League production should lead to a chance somewhere, and if he plays well one 10-day contract becomes two, then becomes a full contract. Knox's two-way eligibility is long gone, but he has a real chance to get a rest-of-season deal and get his NBA footing. Many NBA players with a high pedigree have wandered in the wilderness before making their way back. Knox is still just 26 years old.

The Warriors don't have the roster spot or the financial wiggle room to bring Knox back this year, but a blockbuster trade could certainly open up both. Whether it's Golden State or someone else, Knox has a shot to make his NBA dreams come true once more -- and as of Monday, the gate is open.