Kevon Looney faces brutal Warriors realization Klay Thompson knows all too well

There's been some players who have failed to fit in with Stephen Curry over the journey, yet for the most part the 2x MVP has elevated his Golden State Warriors teammates in a rare manner given the gravity he creates and his sheer threat to opposing teams.

Some players have built careers off that. Not to say they weren't/aren't incredibly talented players themselves, but Curry's presence has allowed them to thrive to a new level and ultimately help build huge success at the Warriors over the last dozen years.

Does this apply to veteran center Kevon Looney? We're about to find out as the 3x NBA champion departed Golden State for the New Orleans Pelicans at the start of free agency. Will Looney remain a consistent rebounding and defensive presence for the Pelicans, or will he begin to struggle outside a Warrior system where Curry so often makes things easier for his teammates?

Kevon Looney will come to a brutal Warriors realization

Recent history suggests that Looney will come to a brutal realization on how difficult things can be away from Curry, with Klay Thompson facing an up-and-down first year with the Dallas Mavericks after leaving his splash brother.

After signing a three-year, $48 million deal with the Mavericks in free agency last offseason, Thompson had his moments but ultimately averaged the lowest points (14.0) of his career since his rookie year. His plus-minus (-1.1) was also the lowest since that 2011-12 season, and he also shot the ball at a career-worst rate.

There's now a chance that Looney faces a similarly difficult adjustment, albeit he and Thompson are very different players. Curry's movement and shooting certainly played into Looney's screening and savvy passing ability, so how does that now translate into a very different Pelicans offense?

Jordan Poole's arrival via trade may make things easier given the previous chemistry they'd built, but it's not like New Orleans are going to cater the offense to the former Warrior guard. They're instead likely to continue playing heavily through Zion Williamson whose fit with Looney in the front court is questionable at best.

Combine this with the fact the Pelicans have a pair of exciting young big men in Yves Missi and Derik Queen, and you have to wonder just how much impact Looney can have on the court. His value may lie more in his leadership and locker room presence, something the Warriors will miss despite the understandable decision to part ways with the 29-year-old after a decade at the franchise.