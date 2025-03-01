Key Jonathan Kuminga update sure to leave Warriors fans excited

Jonathan Kuminga will miss a 26th-straight game when the Golden State Warriors face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, with growing angst among fans who are highly anticipating the young forward's return.

Kuminga has been out of action since January 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies, having suffered a significant ankle sprain that came at just the wrong time for the 22-year-old.

Having averaged nearly 25 points and eight rebounds in the six games prior, Kuminga was in the process of taking a leap to stardom and becoming the player he and the Warriors have long envisioned.

Jonathan Kuminga could return for the Warriors on Monday

While Kuminga will be absent in Philadelphia, Anthony Slater of The Athletic has reported that the talented forward could return on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Given the Hornets' recent form, which includes losing by 36 to the Warriors on Tuesday, this could be an appropriate way of easing Kuminga back into the lineup in a softer game against lower opposition. Charlotte have a 14-44 record on the season and just produced the worst three-game stretch in NBA history, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State by a combined 131 points.

It remains to be seen whether Kuminga will be able to pick up from where he left off, but this is a far different Warrior team than the one he last played with prior to injury. The acquisition of Jimmy Butler has rejuvenated this team, and provided a far different look on both ends of the floor as Golden State have ranked fourth in offense and second in defense over the last eight games.

The impact Butler has on Kuminga will be fascinating, particularly given the pair share very similar skillsets. Yet it's not just the veteran forward who will be an interesting factor in Kuminga's return, with the former seventh overall pick having not yet played with rookie center Quinten Post either.

The idea of having a stretch big on the floor to allow Kuminga to do his work on the interior has often been a great one in theory, but not one that's been prominent in reality given the Warriors have lacked one. Post has been a revelation over the last month though, and now figures as another player Kuminga could benefit from playing alongside.

Kuminga has averaged a career-high 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32 games this season, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range.