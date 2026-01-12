Key starter is in his final days with the Warriors if surging trade rumors are true

Moses Moody has started for the Golden State Warriors in 25 of the past 28 games, but there's now a distinct possibility that the fifth-year wing is in his final days as a member of the franchise.

Rumors of a potential Michael Porter Jr. are now going into overdrive, and it's rather difficult to see how the Warriors could possibly move for the Brooklyn Nets forward without including Moody and his $11.6 million salary.

Moses Moody may be in his final days with the Warriors

There is growing anticipation over Jonathan Kuminga's trade eligibility on Thursday, with the Nets only fuelling speculation by resting Porter from Sunday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Moody, meanwhile, did play on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, but recorded just two points, one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes in the 124-111 loss at Chase Center.

Unlike a prominent target like Trey Murphy III who is making just over Kuminga's $22.5 million salary, Porter's $38.3 million deal will seemingly require the addition of Moody and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield, with Golden State also sending draft capital and potentially getting another player back the other way.

The irony in this is that Moody, who like Kuminga has dealt with an inconsistent role and playing time through his first four years, has finally found a solidified starting role. Yet it's now above any other time that his spot on the roster is most vulnerable.

While Moody has been solid this season and contributed to Golden State winning eight of their past 12 games, he also hasn't quite taken the step to ensure himself a guaranteed part of the franchise's future. He's averaging career-highs in minutes (24.6), points (10.4), rebounds (3.2), assists (1.5) and steals (1.0), while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range on nearly six attempts per game.

Despite these numbers, Steve Kerr has rightfully preferred De'Anthony Melton, and at times even rookie Will Richard, in closing lineups. With Kuminga and Hield out of the rotation altogether, it's essentially about upgrading the Moody spot in the starting lineup with a player like Porter.

If the Warriors can't execute a deal for Porter, likely because the Nets are asking for too much from a draft capital standpoint, then there's a good chance that Moody remains. But if John Hollinger's report of Porter being a 'lock' to be traded comes to fruition, it may well be to the Warriors and prove the end of Moody's time with the franchise.