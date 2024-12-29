Key Warriors rival on verge of getting even stronger with significant trade

The Golden State Warriors received a first-hand look at just how dangerous the Memphis Grizzlies can be earlier in the month, having been obliterated in a 51-point loss on December 19 at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies depth was on full display that night, with 11 different players making a 3-pointer as they made their way to a mammoth 144 points despite just nine points and three assists from All-Star guard Ja Morant.

A potential Warriors trade target could be headed to the Grizzlies

Memphis are now 22-10 on the season and seemingly believe they have a strong case for championship contention. Their reported trade plans would heavily indicate that, with the Grizzlies reportedly on the verge of adding a high-level role player in Dorian Finney-Smith.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there are active discussions between the Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets that could see a trade come to fruition. The proposed deal would likely see Finney-Smith and second-round draft compensation head to Memphis in exchange for Luke Kennard, John Konchar and a first-round pick.

The Nets are known to be seeking a first-round draft pick from the Grizzlies in any potential deal for Dorian Finney-Smith.



It is expected the Grizzlies would receive second-round draft compensation if a trade comes to a fruition.



More from Thursday: https://t.co/BjfTMbd28P https://t.co/fyiISis6eW — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 28, 2024

Rookie wing Jaylen Wells has been incredibly impressive in a starting role for the Grizzlies, having averaged 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. The 21-year-old also did an incredible job on Warrior superstar Stephen Curry who was held without a field-goal in 24 minutes during that demolition earlier in the month.

However, acquiring Finney-Smith would bring Memphis a more veteran forward option that could prove important come playoff time. The 31-year-old was a key starter on a Dallas Mavericks team that pushed through to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, before Golden State halted their run on the way to a championship.

Finney-Smith is currently averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and nearly a steal per game with the Nets this season, having shot an incredibly efficient 43.5% from beyond the arc on an average of over five attempts.

The 6'7" forward is someone who had been linked to the Warriors as a potential trade target, but his $14.9 million salary meant that moving for Dennis Schroder made a lot more sense for the front office when looking to utilize De'Anthony Melton's contract.

Schroder's first game actually came in that 51-point loss to the Grizzlies, with the veteran guard having struggled significantly in his first five games with Golden State. The Nets are also expected to deal sharpshooter Cam Johnson prior to the deadline, with a remote possibility of the Warriors reconvening with them in a trade for the 28-year-old.