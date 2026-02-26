Khris Middleton rumors mean nothing to Warriors amid vacant roster spot

Khris Middleton could become the biggest name on the buyout market in the coming days, but that will mean nothing to the Golden State Warriors who, despite having an open roster spot, would be ineligible to sign the veteran forward.

The Warriors are above the first apron, meaning they're not legally able to sign a free agent on the buyout market who previously made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, with Middleton a prime example as someone on a $33.3 million expiring contract.

Warriors ineligible to sign Khris Middlton if veteran hits buyout market

The buyout/free agency market has been underwhelming since the trade deadline passed earlier in the month, undoubtedly playing a role in Golden State's decision to leave their 15th roster spot open after dealing Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

There's only days remaining for the market to liven up, with a major watch on Middleton who, according to NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday, will have the choice on whether to pursue a buyout and join a playoff contender.

"Dallas has essentially left it up to newly acquired Khris Middleton to decide if he wants to stay with his new team for the rest of the season or seek a buyout, league sources say. Middleton can still join a playoff-bound team is he waived by March 1 (Sunday), but he could just opt to stay put and see where it leads," Stein wrote.

Middleton may not be same player who was such an integral piece to the Milwaukee Bucks for so many years, including in their 2021 championship run where he averaged 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

However, if he did orchestrate a buyout with the Mavericks, Middleton would still leapfrog to the top of the free agency market, having spent around 12 months with the Washington Wizards before heading to Dallas in the Anthony Davis trade.

The 34-year-old has still proven he can be an impactful player in recent games, having dropped 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 11-of-15 shooting in a win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Golden State, Middleton won't be an option for them until the offseason. Whether they'd feel comfortable bringing in another older, injury-prone player anyway is another question, but there's no doubt Middleton would become the best of a limited market right now.

There were reports of the Warriors' interest in Lonzo Ball shortly after the deadline passed, but that's since disappeared and the front office doesn't appear keen on any of the other currently available options.