Kings' bizarre interest in Draymond Green trade would not be reciprocated

Draymond Green remains a potential trade candidate leading into February's mid-season deadline, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly already having an interest in the veteran forward according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The Kings being interested in Green sounds bizarre given the state of their franchise, and surely the 36-year-old would have little eagerness to join a rebuilding team near the bottom of the conference at this point in his career.

Draymond Green would not reciprocate Kings' bizarre trade interest

Speaking on The TK Show with Golden State insider Tim Kawakami, Amick spoke of the relationship between Green and Sacramento general manager Scott Perry, along with the mentoring role he could provide to young guard Darius Acuff Jr.

I could almost see him just embracing the lack of winning for the opportunity to [mentor]," Amick said. "He literally has already pulled Darius Acuff aside… I could see that on a daily basis being really valuable to the Kings."

Amick is entitled to his belief, but would Green really want to be forced out of the Warriors and land with the Kings? That should feel like a kick in the guts to a franchise legend, particularly given Golden State are on an eight-game winning streak and look bound for the playoffs if this current form can continue.

Green would go from being truly relevant playing alongside the nightly show that is Stephen Curry, to a basket case franchise that's made the playoffs just once in the past 20 years -- when they lost to the Warriors in the first-round in 2023.

The positive news for Green is that he'll become a free agent at the end of the season regardless, allowing him to hypothetically rejoin Golden State or another playoff-contending team. If anything that would make Sacramento's interest even stranger considering it may only be a three-month rental.

Warriors should have no interest in Kings trade anyway

The other issue is the Kings don't really have too much that should interest the Warriors anyway. Domantas Sabonis has been floated as a potential target, but that would be a significant defensive downgrade and would require Golden State to eat another year of the veteran big man's contract at over $48 million.

Would Golden State trade Green for Keegan Murray? Again, it's difficult to see the Warriors taking on a long-term contract like that given Murray's form and impact (or lack thereof) over the past 18 months.

The Kings may have interest in Green, but it's hard to see them pulling off a trade unless it's a three-team deal that offers the Warriors the sort of upgrade where they'd be willing to move on from their former Defensive Player of the Year.