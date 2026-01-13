Kings can gift Warriors their Michael Porter Jr. trade with foolish but possible move

The Golden State Warriors reportedly aren't willing to include more than one first-round pick for Michael Porter Jr., meaning they're likely going to need to get creative in order to acquire the Brooklyn Nets forward before the trade deadline.

Perhaps it's the Sacramento Kings, who remain the team most interested in Jonathan Kuminga, that can help the Warriors realize their Porter trade by foolishly coming back to the table with another first-round pick that could satisfy the Nets.

Kings can help Warriors pull off Michael Porter Jr. trade

The Kings reportedly offered Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick to Golden State in sign-and-trade negotiations during the offseason, but multiple outlets, including The Athletic's Sam Amick, have stated in the past week that the draft asset is now off the table in discussions.

While Amick stated that's a hard stance that Sacramento is now taking, he also suggested that "who knows, maybe the Warriors can convince them to put it back in in the end."

Golden State's ability to convince Sacramento to part ways with a pick could make all the difference in a Porter trade, assuming the Nets are unwilling to take just the one solitary first-rounder that might be on the table.

It would be extremely difficult for the Warriors to get any team to relinquish significant draft capital for Kuminga who, after a briefly positive start to the season, has now been out of the rotation for 12-straight games and 15 of the last 16 overall.

However, perhaps moving off the unwanted salary of Malik Monk or another veteran player may be enough for the Kings to part ways with such an asset. Even then it seems unlikely, but this is a franchise who does have a history of making questionable moves in recent years.

If Golden State can swindle a deal that nets them Porter for Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and only one of their own first-round picks, that's the type of home run trade owner Joe Lacob is likely to give his tick of approval on.

But it appears likely that a second first-round pick will be required, and unless Sacramento is foolish enough to part ways with one in order to acquire Kuminga, it will probably have to come from Golden State's own stash of future draft capital.

Either way, the Kings could very well play an important role in their pacific rival's pursuit of Porter given their maintained stature as Kuminga's biggest suitor.