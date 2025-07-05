Kings could gift Warriors 6'9" forward amid surging Jonathan Kuminga rumors

The Sacramento Kings have been strongly linked to a move for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga over the last few days, with the Golden State Warriors having already balked at a quite comical offer of Dario Saric, Devin Carter and two second-round picks.

But while negotiations between the Kings and Warriors on Kuminga could stem into the weekend, it's the uncertainty over a Sacramento forward that could allow Golden State to capitalize in free agency.

Trey Lyles could be a free agency target for the Warriors

After 3.5 years with the Kings where he's averaged nearly 20 minutes per game, veteran forward Trey Lyles remains an unrestricted free agent nearly five days since the window officially opened.

That's somewhat surprising given Lyles' impact for Sacramento in recent years, and the fact he's still just 29-years-old, but it may also be indicative of their interest in Kuminga who would further crowd the front court rotation if acquired.

Playoff-contending teams could certainly have interest in Lyles as a solid bench contributor, particularly a team like the Warriors who need more shooting in the front court to balance the likes of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Lyles averaged 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.6 minutes with Sacramento last season, though his shooting numbers were down to 42% from the floor and 34% from 3-point range. The year before he shot a healthy 38.4% from beyond the arc, taking nearly seven attempts per 36 minutes.

With the Warriors having not made a single signing amid the Kuminga uncertainty, and having lost beloved veteran center Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract, there's still only nine contracted players on the main roster for next season.

Even if Golden State do eventually sign Al Horford, and either re-sign Kuminga or acquire one or two players in a sign-and-trade, there will still be multiple spots to fill out towards the end of the roster. This is where a player like Lyles could be intriguing on a minimum contract, with the Warriors still needing a combination of size and shooting even beyond Horford.

Right now, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post remain the only players 6'9" or above on the roster. Creating more front court flexibility is a priority for Golden State, something the 6'9" Lyles could provide as he enters the 11th year of his career.

So while the Kings and Warriors are focused on potential Kuminga discussions, the pacific rival could gift Golden State a valuable rotation player if they have no interest in bringing Lyles back for another season.