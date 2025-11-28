Kings could gift Warriors perfect trade target even without Jonathan Kuminga

The Sacramento Kings pushed hard for a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade during the summer, but now it's the Golden State Warriors who should be exploring a deal with their pacific rival that doesn't include the young forward.

Draymond Green lamented his team's defense again after Wednesday's loss against the Houston Rockets, and particularly Golden State's point-of-attack issues which have been a growing concern so far this season.

Fortunately the perfect answer to address that might come from the Kings who are expected to part ways with Keon Ellis as part of a raft of moves that could take place leading into February's trade deadline.

Warriors should be exploring a trade for Keon Ellis

The Warriors will face significant competition on the trade market to pull off an Ellis deal, largely because of the 25-year-old's $2.3 million expiring salary which essentially opens possibilities for every team in the league.

"The most coveted player on Sacramento’s roster has been guard Keon Ellis, according to various NBA executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype," Michael Scotto reported on Wednesday. "Many executives around the league have been surprised by Ellis’ declining playing time with the Kings this season despite his valuable 3-and-D skillset."

Sacramento had kept Ellis out of trade talks regarding Kuminga during the offseason, something that now looks truly bizarre given his seemingly inevitable place on the market now. As Scotto alluded to, Ellis' playing time has been on the decline amid a guard-heavy rotation at the Kings who are 5-14 and 13th in the Western Conference.

While Ellis may be averaging less than 18 minutes per game at the Kings, he could be a legitimate starter for the Warriors based on his skillset as a high level perimeter defender and a 42.9% 3-point shooter both this season and on his four-year career.

Golden State could flip an end of the roster player like Gui Santos, Trayce Jackson-Davis and/or Gary Payton II plus draft assets to Sacramento for Ellis, allowing them to only add to their current rotation mix.

Whether the Kings would do a deal that doesn't involve Kuminga is a different story altogether, not to mention there could be plenty of rival teams that are willing to offer more for the 6'4" guard anyway.

Yet whether it's through Ellis, another trade target, the return of De'Anthony Melton or simply greater team chemistry, the Warriors need to get back to being an elite defensive team if they want any hope of mixing it with the top teams in the league toward the end of the season.