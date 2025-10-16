Kings crush Warriors ideal Jonathan Kuminga trade with massive contract extension

Any minor hope of the Golden State Warriors acquiring Keegan Murray in a potential Jonathan Kuminga trade is now officially out the door, with the Sacramento Kings forward coming to terms on a massive new extension with the franchise on Wednesday.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Murray has signed a five-year, $140 million extension that essentially puts him off the trade table completely until next offseason at the very earliest.

Warriors won't be able to make steal Keegan Murray from the Kings

The poison pill nature of rookie extensions makes it almost impossible to deal the player in their fourth year, eliminating Murray from any potential mid-season discussions if the Kings renew their interest in Kuminga.

Sacramento had been the leading contender for the Golden State forward during his long free agency stalemate during the offseason, but sign-and-trade negotiations never really got close which left Kuminga to re-sign on a two-year, $48.5 million contract (second year team option).

It remains to be seen how much Murray's extension could possibly impact the Kings' desire to re-enter the Kuminga market, with a likelihood that the Warriors make the 23-year-old available once trade eligible again on January 15.

Murray had been the dream target of many Warrior fans while following the sign-and-trade negotiations, but this extension proves that was never a realistic possibility given how highly the Kings value their former fourth overall pick.

Instead, Sacramento offered up multiple packages that started with Devin Carter, Dario Saric and two second-round picks, before lifting that to Malik Monk and a protected future first-round pick. Golden State balked at the latter offer partly due to base-year compensation rules and the fact they would have had to move either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody to make the money work, something that won't be the case if the teams re-engage on talks mid-season.

Murray is currently sidelined with a thumb injury sustained in preseason, having averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 45.1% shooting from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range through his first three years in the league.

Murray's extension comes on the same day that the franchise signed former MVP Russell Westbrook, making for an even more intriguing watch on how much offensive opportunity the 6'8" forward will get once he returns from injury.

The Kings are now even more loaded with on-ball type players, having also signed Dennis Schroder in the offseason to a roster that includes Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis.